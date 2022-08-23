Ford to lay off nearly 3,000 employees

The company has been undergoing a restructuring phase and is investing in the manufacture of electric cars and batteries (photo: Divugao/Ford) In an attempt to cut costs, Ford announced this Monday (22/8) that it will lay off almost 3,000 factory workers and employees with a current contract. The automaker is going through a decisive stage, in which it will gradually migrate to the electric vehicle market.

The United States will be the most affected by the company’s decision and will have at least 2,000 terminated employees, probably in the state of Michigan. However, the wave of layoffs is expected to hit workers in Canada and India.

According to the “Wall Street Journal”, the automaker sent an internal email to employees saying that those affected will be informed later this week about the shutdowns.

End of production in Brazil

The justification for the decision was the economic crisis generated by the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, Ford announced an investment of US$ 580 million in the modernization of the General Pacheco Factory, in Buenos Aires, which is responsible for the production of the Ranger pickup truck.