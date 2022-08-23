Former Paquitas are reunited and remember choreography of ‘Planeta Xuxa’, see! | TV & Famous

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Former Paquitas are reunited and remember choreography of ‘Planeta Xuxa’, see! | TV & Famous 2 Views

A self-respecting little guy remembers this quintet! Andressa Cruz, Bárbara Borges, Vanessa Melo, Caren Lima and Gisele Delaia decided to have a reunion last Sunday, 21/8, in a mall in Rio de Janeiro. At ex-paquitas not only did they take advantage of the moment to catch up, but they also made a lot of records. In the bathroom of the place, they danced the choreography of “Planet Xuxa” – opening theme of the Rainha dos Baixinhos program here at Globo -, to the delight of the followers on social networks. See in the video above!

Former Paquitas are reunited and remember choreography of ‘Planeta Xuxa’, see! — Photo: Playback/Instagram

“A long-awaited meeting. Meeting of millions. This friendship lasts for many years and forever…Forever New Generation. I love you girls!”, Andrezza wrote.

Ex-Paquitas are reunited in a mall in Rio de Janeiro and take fun photos — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Bárbara Borges also shared several clicks of her friends together with the following caption:

“Golden meeting of my life! Forever we will be friends!! I love our friendship…paquitas, paquitas new generation! Imeeeense joy of having lived this dream with you💓”

Former Paquitas meet again and miss the time of ‘Planeta Xuxa’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“What a meeting, gentlemen!😊 We celebrate the life together we had with love, joy, lots of laughs, tears, hugs, respect and everything that goes into friendship! Thank you girls! It was memorable! I love you! 💝”, wrote Caren.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Carlinhos Maia jewelry: thief says he used social media to plan robbery; see how to protect yourself – Brazil

Main suspect in masterminding the influencer’s jewelry theft Carlinhos Maia, Eliabio Custódio Nepomuceno was recently …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved