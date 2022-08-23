Former Rooster Bernard signs two-year contract with Greece’s Panathinaikos | international football

Striker Bernard, champion of the 2013 Libertadores with Atlético-MG, is the new reinforcement of Panathinaikos. The Brazilian received the number 10 shirt on his arrival at the airport, where he was greeted by fans.

Bernard defended Sharjah, from the United Arab Emirates, in the 21/22 season, and returns to European football, where he played from 2013 to 2021 for Shakhtar, from Ukraine, and Everton, from England.

Bernard, ex-Atlético-MG, makes a free-kick goal à la Ronaldinho in the Asian Champions League; Look

1 of 1 Bernard wears the Panathinaikos shirt — Photo: DISCLOSURE Bernard wears the Panathinaikos shirt — Photo: DISCLOSURE

– I want to thank the kindness and receptivity of everyone who made me feel at home in Sharjah. I will be rooting for the club’s success wherever I am, but the time has come for a new challenge, a return to European football. The reception I had at the airport was incredible, I’m very excited to start working with my teammates and meet the fans at the stadium – said Bernard, who signed a two-year contract with the Greek team.

As a training club, Atlético-MG is entitled to the solidarity mechanism on top of the transfer value. However, Panathinaikos and neither Sharjah have disclosed details of the negotiation.

Bernard is welcomed by the crowd on arrival at Panathinaikos

In European football, Bernard won three Ukrainian Championships (13/14, 16/17 and 17/18), three Ukrainian Super Cups and three Ukrainian Cups.