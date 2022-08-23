Future Ibovespa follows New York and erases part of the previous day’s losses; dollar and interest fall

The Ibovespa futures operate higher in the first trades this Tuesday (23), following the recovery of the pre-market in New York, after Wall Street had its worst day since June, amid growing concerns about rising interest rates.

At 9:14 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures expiring in October was up 0.20%, at 112,585 points.

The commercial dollar, on the other hand, had a drop of 0.50%, quoted at R$ 5.140 in the purchase and R$ 5.141 in the sale. The future dollar was down 0.44% at R$5.149.

Futures interest declines en bloc: DIF23 (January to 2023), -0.01 pp, to 13.72%; DIF25, -0.04pp to 12.04%; DIF27, -0.02 pp, at 11.78%; and DIF29, -0.03 pp, at 11.93%.

In Brazil, in addition to attention with speeches by Roberto Campos Neto (President of the Central Bank) and Paulo Guedes (Minister of Economy) during the day, the political news gains strength with the repercussion of Jair Bolsonaro’s Saturday in Jornal Nacional.

Bolsonaro said he will recognize the results of the October elections “as long as they are clean and transparent”. He inaugurated a round of interviews with the candidates for the Palácio do Planalto on the TV Globo news program, which will host Ciro Gomes (PDT) this Tuesday.

On Wall Street, index futures operate higher, erasing some of the losses from the previous session, when interest-rate concerns led to the biggest drop in spot indexes since June.

Investors are waiting for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to speak in Jackson Hole later this week, taking into account the measures announced by the US central bank to contain the rise in prices.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.11%, S&P futures were up 0.16% and Nasdaq was up 0.25%.

European markets operate in no clear direction on Tuesday, with investors digesting a rise in oil and gas prices, as well as new economic data from the euro zone.

Investors digest the eurozone’s August PMI (purchasing managers’ index) flash readings, which showed that business activity contracted for the second month in a row.

S&P Global’s composite purchasing managers index (PMI) dropped to 49.2 in August from 49.9 in July. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction.

Meanwhile, the euro fell below par with the dollar to hit a two-decade low and was trading at around $0.9915 just before markets opened in Europe.

Asia Asian markets ended the session in the red, after US stocks had their worst day since June, amid fears of rising interest rates. Among indicators, Singapore’s consumer price index rose to 7% from a year earlier, the highest level in 14 years, as food, electricity and gas prices soared. Global inflation is expected to remain high for the next few months, Singapore’s central bank said in a statement. Ore, on the other hand, had gains reflecting China’s interest rate cut the day before, while the outlook is for better days for demand ahead of the peak construction steel season. Analysis by Pamela Semezzato, investment analyst at Clear Corretora Ibovespa “It continues with the movement, which at first is just a correction of the last uptrend. There are still no signs of a bottom lined up for the resumption of the very short-term uptrend. Next support at 109k points and next resistance at 114k points.” Dollar “It continues in a movement of uncertainty, without being able to develop strength for purchases or sales. We are still waiting for a better definition in the very short term, with closing above or below previous candles to clarify the strength of the moment.” Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

