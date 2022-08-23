Galaxy A04s has full specs revealed ahead of launch

The Galaxy A04s has been the subject of several rumors and leaks in recent months. However, a reliable source has just revealed the list of full specs, images and price of the smartphone.

According to the German website WinFuture, the Galaxy A04s will arrive with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. In addition, the panel will have a maximum brightness of 400 nits and a waterdrop notch for the front camera.

In hardware, the Galaxy 04s will come with an Exynos 850 chip alongside 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage via microSD card. For photos, it will include a 50MP main camera alongside two other 2MP auxiliary lenses. On the other hand, it will have a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Official-looking images of the Galaxy A04s reveal the likely design of the smartphone (source/WinFuture).

To keep the functionalities active, the smartphone will have a large battery of 5,000 mAh with support for charging up to 15W. The rest of the features will include support for 4G, NFC, P2 headphone jack and Android 12 under the One UI interface.

We currently do not have the actual release date for the Galaxy A04s. But the source says it will arrive soon for just $169.