Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7 receive fix for GPS issue | Cell

Samsung surprised by releasing an update for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7, old phones that hit the market in 2017 and 2016, respectively. The update fixes a problem with smartphones’ GPS. It was not expected, as the manufacturer reported in 2021 on the official website that these Galaxy products are no longer part of the software updates program.

Samsung has released a similar rectification for the Galaxy J7, a 2015 device. Sam Mobilethe company appears to be preparing a similar move for the 2015 Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S9.

The South Korean manufacturer currently has one of the most robust software update programs on the market – after years of criticism. Smartphones from 2021 or newer, such as the Galaxy S21 line and later, will receive four Android system updates and five years of security updates.

Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are getting an update with firmware version G93xFXXU8EVG3. These handsets were last updated in November 2020. The Galaxy S8 series, meanwhile, is also getting an update with firmware version G95xFXXUCDVG4 after the last official update was released in April 2021.

On both models, updates bring a GPS fix. This means that this issue was important enough to require a new update for devices already out of stock. With this, the stability of the GPS will be improved.

None of the fixes bring the latest security patch for Android devices. So, as much as the brand surprised everyone, consumers with old smartphones should still consider switching the device to have the latest cyber defenses.