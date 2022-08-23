Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 arrive in Brazil; Price and Specifications

It hasn’t even been a month since Samsung introduced its new folding smartphones — Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 — and they are already arriving at Brazilian retail, starting at R$6,299.10. The brand begins pre-sale this Tuesday (23).

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 128 GB has a suggested price of R$ 6,999 (R$ 6,299.10 in cash with a discount) — last year, it also came for R$ 6,999; The Galaxy Z Fold 4 256 GB has a suggested price of R$ 12,799 (R$ 11,519.10 in cash) — the predecessor, Z Fold 3, also arrived for the same value in 2021.

As the name suggests, this is the fourth series of foldable phones from Samsung. As a highlight, they have more powerful processors, improved cameras, screens with fewer bezels and the promise of being more resistant.

Folding your cell phone — whether to make it more compact (in the case of the Z Flip) or larger (in the case of the Z Fold) — is one of the latest innovations in the smartphone market. Samsung was one of the first to enter this field. Over time, more brands, such as Motorola and Xiaomi, have also invested in this format — most often in phones with top-of-the-line configurations and high prices.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4 closed Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

The coolest feature of the Z Flip 4 is its compactness. You close it vertically. So, think of a common cell phone that you fold and you can carry in your pocket, without making too much volume — the older ones may remember, right away, that this is the same format as the Motorola V3. It’s the dream of many people who, despite using cell phones every day, get bored because the devices are uncomfortable to carry around.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 open Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

It has the same measurements as last year, a 6.7-inch (17 cm) diagonal screen. The difference is that the edges are smaller, making the phone have more “usable area” to touch.

When it’s closed, there’s a 1.9-inch (4.8 cm) external screen, which has now gained new functions. In addition to allowing you to preview selfies, you can now access quick settings (turn wifi, Bluetooth, airplane mode and flashlight on or off) and respond to WhatsApp chats with quick replies.

One of the highlights is when it is in flex mode (when it is folded up), facilitating everything from viewing content to positioning the cell phone for video calls.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 in flex mode, when semi-open; base can be surface-supported for video calling or consuming content Image: Disclosure

The main cameras (which are next to the external screen) have 12 MP each, being a main and an ultra-wide angle (which allows you to see an expanded field of view up to 123 degrees). With the phone open, there is another 10 MP selfie camera.

Inside, one of the news is that it has the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the most powerful today (the Z Flip 3 had a mid-range chip). It is a good attraction not only for enthusiasts of the new format, but for those who excel in performance. In addition, it has 8 GB of RAM and a 3,700 mAh battery.

OZ Flip 4 will be sold in four colors: black, rosé, blue and bora purple [“bora” é roxo em coreano, então a tradução da cor é “roxo roxo”].

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4 ajar Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

Galaxy Z Fold 4 opens horizontally. So, think that it is practically “two phones stuck together”, which, when opened, transforms into almost a tablet, but more compact. Despite being designed for productivity, the phone has enough power to be an option for those who enjoy games.

Samsung says its flexible screen is stronger. Thus, the South Korean company says that the Z Fold 4 holds up to 200 thousand times “opening and closing”.

Like the Z Flip 4, it retains the same screen size as its predecessor (7.6 inches diagonally or 19.3 centimeters), with the difference being that the edges are smaller (3mm wide and 2mm tall), so there is more useful navigation area.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 external screen Image: Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt

This “downsizing” also benefits the device’s external display, which maintains the same 6.2 inches (or 15.7 cm). This makes it easier to navigate or even type using this interface — a common complaint from Z Flip 3 users is that the width was too short, making it difficult, for example, to use the virtual keyboard.

Speaking of the system, some apps are already adapted to flex mode — think of the phone folded so that you can see a part of the screen on the surface. Options like Netflix, Spotify, Disney+ and YouTube, for example, allow you to use part of the screen as a touchpad, allowing you to fast forward or rewind a video.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 in flex mode Image: Disclosure

Inside, its processor is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the most powerful today, which will have the help of 12 GB of RAM. The phone will have options with 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB.

The Z Fold 4’s three main cameras now have similar characteristics to the Galaxy S22. So, it has a 50 MP sensor (main), a 12 MP (ultra-wide angle) and 10 MP (telephoto zoom with up to 30 times zoom, combining digital and optical).

The battery is 4,400 mAh, and it will be available in black, graphite and cream colors.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 datasheet

Screen: 6.7 inches (16.7 cm) FHD+

6.7 inches (16.7 cm) FHD+ Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Operational system: Android 12 with One UI 4.1.1 interface

Android 12 with One UI 4.1.1 interface Cameras: 12 MP (main) + 12 MP (ultra-wide)

12 MP (main) + 12 MP (ultra-wide) Selfie Camera: 10 MP

10 MP Memory (RAM and storage): 8GB + 128GB/256GB/512GB

8GB + 128GB/256GB/512GB Drums: 3,700 mAh

3,700 mAh connections: 5G, 4G, WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2

5G, 4G, WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2 Waterproof: Yes, IP68 (lasts up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 meters)

Yes, IP68 (lasts up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 meters) Dimensions and weight: 71.9 x 16.52 x 6.9 mm (open); 187 grams

71.9 x 16.52 x 6.9 mm (open); 187 grams Colors: black, rosé, blue and bora purple

black, rosé, blue and bora purple Price: BRL 6,999 (128 GB) and BRL 7,499 (256 GB)

Galaxy Z Fold 4 datasheet