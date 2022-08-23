Game of Thrones | George RR Martin wanted 10 seasons: “I lost”

The author George RR Martin spoke again about the final stretch of game of Thrones on TV. After revealing that his involvement has diminished over the years, in an interview with the newspaper Wall Street Journal the writer said he fought for the series to have 10 seasons instead of the eight that aired.

“I said it had to be at least 10 seasons, maybe even 12 or 13. I missed that one. [discussão]”he said, referring to the conversations he had with the creators of the adaptation, David Benioff and DB Weiss. According to WSJthe duo was determined to complete it at its peak and no one was able to change their minds.

On the other hand, in the derivative The Dragon’s Housewhich premiered last Sunday (21), Martin was deeply involved. “George, for us, was a valuable resource in this process”said the channel’s head of content Casey Bloys to New York Times. “He’s literally the creator of this world. He’s its historian, creator and protector. So I can’t imagine doing a show that he doesn’t believe in or support.”.

Set 200 years before the events of game of Thrones, The Dragon’s House is based on the book Fire & Bloodin George RR Martin. You showrunners will be Ryan Condal (colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (thrones).

The cast of the derivative has Matt Smith (morbius), Olivia Cooke (Player No. 1), Steve Touissant (Prince of Persia), Sonoya Mizuno (devs) and Graham McTavish (preacher), between others.

The Dragon’s House airs on Sundays on HBO and on HBO Max streaming.



