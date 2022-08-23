Gasoline retreats at pumps and now has an average of R$ 5.72







Gasoline price is falling at the pumps photo: fdr

The most recent Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL) survey, referring to the analysis after the last reduction for gasoline sold to refineries, announced on August 15th and valid from last Tuesday, the 16th, pointed out that, after the announcement, the average price of a liter of fuel dropped 0.47% at the country’s supply pumps, and the value went from R$ 5.75 to R$ 5.72.

“According to the latest survey by Ticket Log, when we compare the last three adjustments announced and the impact of each on the average price of gasoline sold at gas stations in the country, in the first days after the announcement, it is possible to identify that the most The most significant was on July 19, when the decline reached 0.92%, in addition to the ICMS exemption that was still being replicated at the pumps.

Regarding the reductions of July 28 and August 15, the impact on the average price was very similar in the first days, 0.43% and 0.47%, respectively”, highlights Douglas Pina, General Director of Mainstream at Edenred Brasil’s Fleet and Mobility Division.

In the accumulated of the last three reductions, the IPLT found a decrease of 7.99% in the average price of gasoline. In comparison with the closing of the first half of August, period in which it closed at R$ 5.88, fuel is already 2.72% cheaper. In relation to the closing of July, when the price was R$ 6.50, the retreat reached 12%. “It is necessary to wait for the behavior of prices in the coming days, but most likely it is that the average price of gasoline will continue to drop”, concludes Pina.

The IPTL is an index of fuel prices based on supplies made at Ticket Log's 21,000 accredited service stations, which is highly reliable due to the number of vehicles managed by the brand: 1 million in total, with an average of eight transactions per second.