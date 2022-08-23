Giovanna Antonelli reveals that ‘Travessia’ will be her last novel: “Closing a cycle”









Actress will take a break from acting in soap operas for a long period:

Actress Giovanna Antonelli will say goodbye to the small screen in 2023 in the soap opera ‘Travessia’, by Glória Perez. In the plot, she will live again the role of Delegada Helô and show how the character is ten years after the events of the last chapter of ‘Salve Jorge’.

In an interview with Yahoo, the actress explained that she intends to take a long break from acting in soap operas. “It will be the great closing of a cycle in my career. Novel will take a while to get back to doing again. This one, for me, is a big send-off,” she said.

In addition to being an actress, Giovanna is a businesswoman and runs a laser hair removal and aesthetics network alongside her artwork. “I am doing many things at the same time, mainly undertaking with Giolaser. There is already so much work for next year, the schedule is closed,” she said.







Giovanna Antonelli and Alexandre Nero will revive characters from ‘Salve Jorge’ in new novel by Glória Perez Photo: Publicity / Globo

On TV, she left her trademark in characters that projected her into bigger and bigger roles. His first appearance on the small screen was at age 18 in 1994, in the soap opera ‘Tropicaliente’. In the 2000s, Antonelli also gave life to Capitu in ‘Laços de Família’, Bárbara Campos in ‘Da Cor do Pecado’ and Clarice in ‘Sete Pecados’. See the full list of Giovanna Antonelli’s outstanding roles in the video above!