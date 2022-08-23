Government officials praise Bolsonaro in the “JN” and criticize Bonner and Renata

Majority assesses that the president was “serene” and made a large participation in the Sabbath

The role of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the National Journal, on Monday night (22.Aug.2022), was celebrated by its supporters on social networks. Many criticized the station and the attitude of the interviewers William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos.

The president himself made a post saying that “it was a great pleasure to participate in William Bonner’s speech”:

Read other publications:

in your profile of twitterjournalist and presenter Milton Neves ironically congratulated the show’s anchor for “speak more than one interviewee”.

In the opinion of Damares Alves (Republicans), Bolsonaro’s former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights and candidate for the Senate, the Rede Globo showed Brazil thegreat leader” that the country has.

The former minister (Culture) and candidate for deputy Mario Frias (PL) questioned in his twitter profile if Bolsonaro’s participation in the JN Was it an interview or atime to attack” the president:

For the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, the presenters of the news were “arrogant and mocking“in front of a president”serene”, as he wrote in social networks. The government leader in the Chamber, deputy Ricardo Barros (PP), published a similar opinion in the twitter a publication with a similar content.

The president’s son 01, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PSL), stated that Bonner and Renata were “bad actors” and praised his father’s performance during the pandemic in his profile on twitter.

In the same vein, federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL) said in twitter that the interviewers deserved the “Raspberry trophy”. The Golden Raspberry is a parody of the Oscars and awards the worst performances and productions in American cinema.

The businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan department store, 0 used the twitter to praise the public’s reception of Bolsonaro as he left Globo Studios.

For the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, the interview was the opportunity for Bolsonaro to show what “hid and hide for 4 years”, as he wrote in twitter.