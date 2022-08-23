Gramado releases 2022 Christmas Luz schedule

The city of Gramado released the schedule for the 37th edition of Natal Luz, a classic event in the Serra Gaúcha region that attracts tourists to concerts and tours around the city completely lit up to celebrate the end-of-year festivities. In 2022, the event will take place from October 27, 2022 to January 29, 2023.

After a limited-capacity edition in 2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic, the event returns this year with an extended schedule – upon request, attractions will open to the public half an hour earlier, at 8:30 pm so that visitors can enjoy more and with greater peace of mind each of the offerings.

Among the highlights of 2022, according to the organization, is the Nativitaten, known as the lake show at Natal Luz de Gramado, which will have a new stage: the lake at the Serra Park Events Center.

Another attraction announced will be the Fantastic Christmas Factory, which is back on the calendar. After a hiatus, the Lights Lighting Show, in front of the Palácio dos Festivais, also returns to the program, a very popular staging among Natal Luz regulars.

Tickets for each of the attractions are now available on the Natal Luz website. Check out some of the flagships on the agenda and their prices:

Great Christmas Parade

An hour-long procession with Christmas characters and objects, separated by themed wings as in a Carnival parade. The wing of the Holy Light, which brings the birth of the baby Jesus, is followed by the wing of the Christmas Celebrations — which honors the decorations of the season — and the Sweet Embellishments, with references to the delights of the Christmas dinner. After the White wing, with the Snow Queen’s court, there is the long-awaited Santa Claus wing, in which he shines and ends the show.

Place: ExpoGramado Events Center complex.

Days: Sundays and Thursdays at 8:30 pm. From October 30th.

Ticket price (full): R$ 250 (wheelchair users) and R$ 275 (general public).

Eligible for half-price: students, children aged 4 to 15, elderly people over 60, people with disabilities and a companion, low-income youth, blood donors.

Lights on

Traditional, this democratic and much-loved show returns to the Christmas Luz program that not only enchants for its brightness in the middle of the night, but for the presence of Santa Claus and his helpers with the right to an animated soundtrack.

Place: In front of the Festivals Palace

Days: every day at 8pm.

Income values: Free

The Fantastic Christmas Factory

The musical show conducted by 50 scenic artists tells the story of a child who is taken by an angel to the Fantastic Christmas Factory and there he learns the power of “believe”. On the circuit, as in the film that inspired it, dolls come to life, little soldiers dance, trains run, elves walk upside down as part of choreographies with acrobatics.

In the end, Santa Claus and his reindeer arrive to depart by sleigh bringing gifts and affection to children all over the world.

Place: ExpoGramado Events Center complex.

Days: Tuesdays and Fridays at 8:30 pm. From the 28th of October.

Ticket price (full): Wheelchair users: conventional – R$ 250; premium lounge – R$450; General public: grandstand – R$ 250; bronze – R$ 275; silver – R$ 300; gold – R$ 350; premium lounge – R$450.

Nativitaten

In this performance, an orchestra accompanied by tenors and sopranos star in an aquatic ballet that re-enacts the beginning of the world with the Big Bang and the voice of God narrating the creation of the Earth. Light shows, artist juggling and pyrotechnics help tell the biblical story of Christmas from the annunciation of the angel Gabriel to Mary to the presentation of the baby Jesus to the Three Wise Men. The musical plot is one of its strong points.

Place: Serra Park Events Center Lake

Days: Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:30 pm. From the 29th of October.

Ticket price (full): Wheelchair users: bronze – R$ 275; silver – R$ 300; gold – R$ 350; General public: bronze – R$ 275; silver – R$ 300; gold – R$ 350; Lounge: BRL 450.

The Kingdom of Christmas

The 3,000 m² structure hosts 60 daily performances in which the public moves to follow the thematic areas: Jardim do Retiro, Vilarejo do Reino, Ateliê do Reino, Floresta do Reino and Vila Branca do Reino. Lasting 70 minutes, the route shows the history of a city that became known as the Kingdom of Christmas, a magical place full of adventures with light shows, snow, effects and aerial performances.

Place: ExpoGramado Events Center complex.

Days: from fourth to second, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm. From the 28th of October.

Entrance fee (full): BRL 140 per person

christmas village

Praça das Etnias, next to the city’s bus station, hosts a Christmas craft fair that, together with the typical decoration, makes up the Christmas Village. Animated throughout the day by the Christmas Troupe and by the visits of Santa Claus, who listens to the children’s requests, it is also the stage for surprise presentations.

Place: Ethnicity Square

Days: Daily from 9 am to 9 pm

Entrance fee: Free of charge.

Natal Luz 2022 will also resume the traditional Tannenbaumfest, a lively pine tree decoration competition that takes place on the second weekend of the event, the Noel Race and Walk, which attracts sportsmen who love the end-of-year festivities on the 27th of November and more diverse performances at Palco Rua Coberta, downtown, daily at 7pm. More details on the website and @nataluzoficial.