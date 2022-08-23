Grêmio commentator calls Cruzeiro champion and praises Pezzolano

photo: reproduction Farid Germano Filho set Cruzeiro as champion of Serie B and praised Pezzolano

Influencer and journalist from Grêmio, Farid Germano Filho established Cruzeiro as champion of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, live this Sunday (21). In addition to the hunch, the communicator praised the celestial coach, Paulo Pezzolano, for the vibrancy on the side of the field.

“Cruzeiro is an organized team. A team that is not for nothing that is the leader of the championship. Cruzeiro that will be champion of Serie B. I have no doubt that Cruzeiro will be champion of Serie B, because it is organized because it has a blood coach” , said the influencer.

According to the scorecard of the 2-2 draw between Cruzeiro and Grmio, this Sunday (21), for the 25th round of Serie B, Paulo Pezzolano received two yellow cards and was sent off for complaining excessively against the referee. For Farid, the Uruguayan commander’s excitement and disquiet at Arena do Grmio, in Porto Alegre, was positive.

“A coach who plays with his team. Not a coach who keeps his arms crossed. Not a coach who keeps his hand in his pocket. Hand in his pocket for what? Arm crossed for what? Thinking what, you philosopher? Thinking what , pale face? Explain! It has to have blood, it has to have a soul”, stated Farid.

Intense and regular, Cruzeiro is the leader of Serie B in isolation. After the tie with Grmio, the Celestials have 54 points, ten more than the second-placed, Bahia, which has 44. For the first team outside the G4, Tombense, the difference is even greater, of 18 points.

Farid gained great media power during Grmio’s relegation campaign to the second division of the Brazilian Championship. Active in lives for his Youtube channel at the age of 56, the journalist, former presenter on TV Pampa, an affiliate of RedeTV!, was indignant with Grêmio players, managers and coaches. Their revolts went viral on social media.