Gretchen revolts at news of affair between her granddaughter and Adriano Imperador: ‘Fake news’ | celebrities



Gretchen and her granddaughter, Beatryz Miranda – Reproduction/Instagram

Gretchen and her granddaughter, Beatryz MirandaReproduction / Instagram

Published 08/22/2022 16:19 | Updated 08/22/2022 16:21

Rio – Gretchen was outraged by the news that her granddaughter, Anna Beatryz Miranda, 18, was having an affair with former player Adriano, the Emperor, 40, and that this was causing friction in the family. This Monday (22), in a sequence of stories on Instagram, the singer vented on the subject, saying that the story is not true and, even if it were, would never cause family conflicts.

“Let me tell you something. I just saw some ridiculous news, that my granddaughter is with Adriano Imperador and this caused friction in the family. First, that she is not with him. Fake news, fake news, whoever published this The news is lying. Second, that even if she was with Adriano, it wouldn’t be a problem. He’s a good guy. On the contrary, he’s a very good person”, she began.

She added that in her family there is no ageism. “And in our family, this age difference thing is no problem. So if he wanted to be with her and she wanted to be with him, I have nothing to do with it. And third, there is no confusion at all, because this news is false,” he concluded.

in an interview with Who, Beatryz confirmed to have stayed with the former ace, but denied romance. “Look, I stayed with Adriano when I was taking a break from my relationship. I only stayed with Adriano twice. There was no relationship or dating at all. We just stayed and we were getting to know each other. It’s been two weeks”, declared the granddaughter. from Gretchen.

Beatryz’s mother also gave an interview to the magazine and reinforced that the news is false. “It’s a lie. We were at a party and Adriana was there too. He has nothing to do with my daughter, no. That’s a lie. My daughter is dating. I was there too and my daughter just took a picture with man. People invent a lot. She has not had any contact with him. Nobody is against anything, because there has never been anything. I am nervous about this fake news. It has no basis, “said the model.