Gretchen’s granddaughter detonates mother after confirming affair with Adriano Imperador: ‘she wanted to stay’ – Zoeira

After the affair of singer Gretchen’s granddaughter, Bia Miranda, with Adriano Imperador became public, the 18-year-old used social media on Monday night (22) to detonate her mother, Jenny Mirandawhom he accuses of leaking information to harm him.

Still on the second, Gretchen came forward denying that the granddaughter would be in a relationship with the former player. Later, Bia confirmed that she only stayed with Adriano, but denied being in a romance.

Jenny Miranda, in turn, said she didn’t know anything, which generated Bia’s reaction. “My mother is desperate. Does she know why? Is it over there want fame, because her fame is ending, she doesn’t have it anymore. I don’t care about that, I just want to be famous with my dancing, because I love dancing. My grandmother had already spoken on the social network and she came this afternoon to say that she didn’t know anything. Cynic, right”, said Bia in a series of videos on Instagram stories.

relationship with mother

The young woman said that never got along with his mother, and accused her of physical aggression, verbal and psychological. “I respected her, I put up with her, when she was living under her roof and depending on her. I put up with everything, she always hit me, always called me names, I had to put up with it every day,” she said.

“As I couldn’t say anything, I had to keep my mouth shut, all my life I had to date secretly because my mother never let me date, when I came out looking pretty, she would tell me to change my clothes for one more or less for her to go out. prettier and attract more attention”, continued Bia.

Finally, the young woman said that Jenny knew about the affair with Adriano and revealed that the two fought over it. who wanted to be with Adriano was her. I stayed with Adriano because I wanted to, it wasn’t for fame and money, no”, he reveals.