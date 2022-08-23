Haddad has 32.4% in SP and Tarcísio, 23.5%, says Paraná Pesquisas

Rodrigo Garcia is in 3rd place with 15.6% of voting intentions in the state

The former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) leads the race for the government of São Paulo, according to a survey by Paraná Pesquisas carried out from August 18 to 22, 2022. He has 32.4%. Former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) is in 2nd place, with 23.5%.

The current governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), is in 3rd position. The toucan has 15.6%. The other candidates registered less than 1% of voting intentions.

Read the results:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 32.4%;

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 23.4%;

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 15.6%;

Vinicius Poit (New): 0.9%;

Carol Vigliar (UP): 0.6%;

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 0.5%;

Altino Junior (PSTU): 0.3%;

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 0.3%;

Antonio Jorge (DC): 0.2%;

Edson Dorta (PCO): 0.1%;

Blank/null/none: 13.7%;

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 12%.

The survey surveyed 1880 voters from August 18 to 22, 2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.3 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval. The research, carried out with its own resources, cost R$ 30,000.00. It is registered with TRE-SP (Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo) under number SP-05386/2022. Here is the full text (590 KB).

Senate

In the Senate race, former governor Márcio França (PSB) leads with 29.7%. Next, Marcos Pontes (PL), scoring 12.3%, and Janaina Paschoal (PRTB), scoring 10%, appear tied within the margin of error.

Read the results:

Márcio França (PSB): 29.7%;

Marcos Pontes (PL): 12.3%;

Janaína Paschoal (PRTB): 10%;

Aldo Rebelo (PDT): 2%;

Edson Aparecido (MDB): 1.7%;

Vivian Mendes (UP): 0.8%;

Antônio Carlos (PCO): 0.6%;

Ricardo Mellão (New): 0.5%;

Professor Tito Bellini (PCB): 0.3%;

Dr. Azkoul (DC): 0.2%;

Socialist Collective Stain (PSTU): 0.1%;

Blank/null/none: 20.2%;

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 21.6%.

