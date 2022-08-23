Health insurance is required to cover sex reassignment surgery

Acronym in the LBGTQIA+ movement | Credit: Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash

The judge summoned from the 11th Civil Chamber of the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais (TJMG), Narciso Alvarenga Monteiro de Castro, determined that Sul América Companhia de Seguros e Saúde provide the sex reassignment surgery of a trans woman., under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 500, limited to R$ 20 thousand. The plan had denied the procedure on the grounds that the procedure is not included in the coverage list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

The beneficiary filed a request for injunctive relief so that the plan would cover sex reassignment procedures. The judge of 1st Instance postponed the decision until the company manifested itself in the records, which made the woman file an interlocutory appeal in the Court of Justice, questioning such decision.

according toDuring the process at TJMG, all the procedures required for sex reassignment surgery, such as total amputation, orchiectomy, perineal reconstruction with myocutaneous flaps, neolagina (small colon, skin tube) and videolaparoscopy enterectomy, are part of the coverage list of the ANS. Thus, for Castro, the refusal of the health plan to perform the surgery is illegal.

“In fact, it was stated that all the procedures necessary for the

performing the surgical procedure you need, are included in Annex I of the List of Health Procedures and Events (RN 465/2021, effective as of 04/01/2021) of the ANS”, wrote Monteiro de Castro.

In the judge’s view, the woman proved, through medical and psychiatric reports, that her gender is female, despite having been born in a male body.

“Regardless of the surgical procedure for sex reassignment, it is not conditio sine qua non In order for the appellant to be recognized as a trans woman (because according to her gender she already is), the adequacy of her biological sex (genitalia) to her female gender will ensure respect for the fundamental rights, health and dignity of the person human, even allowing him to suffer because he is strange to his own body”, concluded the magistrate.

Taxation x literality of the role

Vitor Boaventura, lawyer specializing in Insurance and Consumer Law, partner of Ernesto Tzirulnik Advocacia, explains that the decision in question showed that in addition to the exhaustive list, health plans want to defend the literality of the list.

“As stated in the decision, sex reassignment is a set of procedures that result in the change of sex and the magistrate understood that each of these procedures separately considered are included in the list. That is, even though it is not written literally in the sex reassignment surgery list, the medical procedures that together result in reassignment are”, he explains.

For Bonaventure, if the procedures applied to the treatment are covered by the list, the insurance company must offer coverage.

“This denial of plans is wrong, because sex reassignment is a medical treatment. Individuals who undergo sex change do so for a health condition and not for something intentional. The person has a gender orientation that is different from their biological sex. We need, as a society, to provide the means for this to happen and if it has a contracted health plan and a medical prescription to carry out the procedure, there is no reason for insurers to deny this coverage”, emphasizes the specialist..

Mérces Nunes, a lawyer specializing in Medical Law with a master’s and doctorate from the Pontifical Catholic Church of São Paulo (PUC-SP), comments that the surgery is the last act of sex reassignment and that before there is all the hormone therapy and medical and therapeutic follow-up. According to her, it is not coherent for the patient to start a treatment and have to interrupt it halfway “because the role is exhaustive and the surgery is not planned”.

“O procedure as a whole involves much more than just the physical part of the person. It is a set, in fact, the person needs to have an integrated psychic and physical identity. It is a surgery to adapt the person to their own identity. If the health plan does not accept [fazer o procedimento]the person can file a lawsuit and has a great possibility of winning in the Judiciary”, says Nunes

According to the lawyer, the chance of winning the case in court is due to the fact that our Constitution is aimed at protecting the dignity of the human person. “Staying in the literality of the norm is not looking at the legal context that we have. The context begins with the protection and recognition of the dignity of the human person”, highlights Nunes.

split case law

Léo Rosenbaum, a lawyer specialized in the Health area, at Rosenbaum Advogados Associados, says that there are a divergence in the jurisprudence, since the procedures for carrying out the sex reassignment are provided for in the list, but the specific name is not.

“There are judges who grant it and there are courts who understand that if it is not included in the list, the plan should not cover it. This issue is discussed process by process and there is no truth about it. It goes from judge to judge, they are not obliged to follow the judgment of the STJ, also because it is not a decision that was made in an appeal of general repercussion”, explains Rosenbaum.

Boaventura also highlights that the list of procedures goes through successive cycles of updating and it is possible that new technologies and health treatments are incorporated into it. “Civil society entities have to put pressure on sex reassignment procedures to be introduced to the list, precisely to avoid this literality, since all treatments for gender change are on the list”, he concludes.

In a note, the Brazilian Association of Health Plans (Abramge) warned of the importance of legal certainty in contracts and respect for laws and regulations. “In a continental country like Brazil, the various judicial demands may have divergent decisions according to the judge’s and the court’s assessment. Hence the importance of decisions in higher courts consolidating understandings and bringing greater legal certainty to the jurisdictional and the system as a whole”.

In order to reach more uniform and technical decisions, Abramge continues, “the expansion of services offered by the Judiciary Technical Support Centers (NAT-JUS), where magistrates can request support from a trained technical body in matters involving health” is “fundamental” . Sul América was also contacted by the JOTAbut decided not to comment.

ANS role

In June, the STJ decided that the role of the ANS is exhaustive, with some exceptions. Which means that health plans are obliged to offer their clients the procedures and treatments provided for in the list made by the ANS. Anything outside the list is not guaranteed coverage.

However, the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill (PL 2033/2022) that deals with the coverage of procedures not provided for in the list. According to the text, treatments that are outside the list must be covered by health plans as long as there is proof of effectiveness, based on one of these criteria: recommendation of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec) in the Unified Health System (SUS) ; authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), or recommendation from at least one internationally renowned health technology assessment body, such as the American FDA. The bill will now be considered in the Senate.

Nunes explains that the difference between what was decided in the STJ and what was approved in the Chamber is that to approve a procedure exceptionally it will not be necessary to cumulatively fulfill a list of requirements, being in accordance with just one of the requirements will be enough. “With the enactment of this bill, health plans will no longer be justified in denying a sex reassignment surgery, for example”, comments the lawyer.