Health plan should pay for breast reduction surgery, says TJ-SP

It is abusive to refuse coverage of a procedure aimed at treating a disease covered by the contracted health plan on the grounds that it is not on the ANS list.

reproductionHealth plan should pay for breast reduction surgery, decides TJ-SP



The understanding is from the 8th Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice of São Paulo when determining that a health plan pays for a breast reduction surgery for a patient who suffers from dorsalgia (back pain). The decision was unanimous.

When appealing the decision of first instance, favorable to the patient, the operator maintained that the breast reduction surgery would have an aesthetic character. In addition, he stated that the procedure is not provided for in the ANS list, which would be exhaustive, and not exemplary.

However, the rapporteur, judge Mônica de Carvalho, rejected the appeal and cited Precedent 102 of the TJ-SP itself, which states that, “if there is an express medical indication, the denial of treatment cost coverage is abusive on the grounds of its experimental nature or because it is not included in the list of ANS procedures”.

According to the magistrate, if the thesis that only the procedures or medicines listed should have contractual coverage prevailed, the application of the benefits of advances in science would be prevented, evading the very object of the contract, which is to provide medical care to the insured in a efficient and comfortable.

“It is understandable that the companies are concerned with avoiding the cost, but, in the specific case, the very object of the contract is being carried out, that is, the search for a cure. It does not matter that the treatment has been recently made available, that there is an indication for another disease, or that is not on the ANS list. It is important that the doctor considers it suitable for the treatment of the patient”, he said.

The rapporteur also considered the plan’s refusal to cover the author’s breast reduction surgery “unfair”: “One cannot speak of an aesthetic procedure if the doctor in charge recommends surgery for the treatment of the author’s back pain”.

For Carvalho, even if it was understood that the role of the ANS is exhaustive, there is contractual coverage for the plaintiff’s disease (back pain) and, therefore, the procedure aimed at its treatment (breast reduction surgery) should also receive contractual coverage. .

Click here to read the judgement

1065420-96.2018.8.26.0100