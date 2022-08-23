Health plans to close the purchase of vaccines by Tuesday (23)

posted on 8/22/2022 4:47 PM / updated on 8/22/2022 4:48 PM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

The Minister of Health announced, this Monday (22/8), the launch of the National Campaign to Prevent Monkey Smallpox, which aims to inform the Brazilian population about the ways in which monkeypox is transmitted, precautions to avoid contagion, symptoms and what to do if you suspect. According to the minister, Marcelo Queiroga, the forecast is that the vaccines will be finalized tomorrow.

The folder has been negotiating the arrival in Brazil of a batch with about 50 thousand doses, imported from the Danish laboratory Bavarian Nordic, via the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). According to the minister, this would be the fastest way to acquire vaccines.





Queiroga informed, however, that immunizations “will not control the outbreak” and that drugs against the disease are, in fact, “a complement to prevention”. The key, according to him, “is the passing on of correct information”.

“The issue of vaccines is an old one, it is an inactivated virus. It was a small industry in Denmark that produced to meet a limited need and this small industry is not in a position to scale vaccine production and there is no indication today for mass vaccination due to monkeypox”, justified the minister.

“Because there is a shortage of this input worldwide. The US purchased 800,000 doses, the United Kingdom seems to me that 30,000 doses, PAHO got 100,000 doses for Latin America – of these, Brazil will have 50,000”, he continued.

Queiroga also informed that the quantity will not be enough to carry out a mass vaccination and that the arrival date of the batch is still uncertain. First, delivery would be at the end of August. Now, the batch is expected for the beginning of September, in three shipments.

gaps in coverage

In the national campaign, the strategy formulated by the folder will prioritize segments that are in direct contact with the disease. Therefore, places like the Alto Amazonas “are not in a position to carry out a test”, said Queiroga. If necessary, however, the minister claimed that he could expand the scope of work.

“In the Upper Amazon, we are not in a position to carry out a Monkeypox test at the moment, but if there is a need to expand it, even to serve the indigenous population in villages or not, we will do so”, he declared.

Likewise, the minister explained that vaccine doses will be directed to health professionals who deal directly with the disease. “We’re going to get 50,000 doses, but they don’t have the power to control this outbreak. They are there to protect healthcare professionals who deal directly with contaminated material. With these 50,000 doses, it is not possible to protect all health professionals in Brazil, not least because most of them do not deal with this situation”, he detailed.