Healthy 37-year-old woman suffers from dementia after mold infestation at home – News

Anyone who looks at the photos of Australian Amie Skilton, 42, sees a young, beautiful and healthy woman. You can’t even imagine that she has suffered severe attacks of dementia, even forgetting her own name.

All this because she is part of a small group of people who are genetically vulnerable to the toxins released by mold. This characteristic can trigger a major inflammatory response in the body and lead to organ damage.

Mold or mildew is the name given to fungi that form in places with a lot of humidity, dark and without air circulation. Most people only associate mold with respiratory problems such as allergies and asthma, but the effects can be much more serious.





With Amie it all started in 2017, when she had just participated in a 9km race in the United States and felt “perfectly healthy”. In an interview with Australian news portal News, she said: “My brain was fine and my body was fine.”

Until she began to feel sick, very tired and gain weight. “The first symptom I noticed was allergies, chronic allergies, and I gained about 10 kilos out of nowhere. I’m a nutritionist and I’ve literally been the same weight my whole life. I’ve gained 10 kilos in a matter of months and had really bad fatigue,” explained Amie. to the Australian website.

After a few months, she began to notice that her brain functions also began to decline. She had trouble concentrating and working. At one point she forgot her own name.

“I couldn’t decide how to dress. She would look at the clothes and get very confused. Until one day I went to fill out a form and I was looking at the space that said my name and I was thinking, which one is it? I was staring at the blank space and trying to remember,” she said.





After all that, he went to a neurologist and found out he had Inhaled Alzheimer’s. But the diagnosis was not quick, as Amie was unaware that the waterproofing in her bathroom shower wasn’t working and her and her husband’s bath water was leaking under the rug and all over their apartment in Sydney, one of the major cities in Australia.

According to the nutritionist, her medical exams did not present any problems. “That’s exactly what happened. Everything came back fine, white blood cell counts were fine, red blood cell counts were fine. Few healthcare professionals are trained, which means most people end up being diagnosed with things like chronic fatigue syndrome or fibromyalgia because they have similar symptoms,” she said.

The discovery came after a friend commented on her husband’s problem with mold, a result of the extreme humidity in their home.

With that alert, she called in a plumber – who found nothing – and a building biologist to do a moisture assessment and found that the water had gone under the rug and all the way to the bedroom and office.

“The rug looked totally fine on top, but when she lifted it up, there was all this black mold. When we finally took the mattress cover off, the mattress was green.”

She discovered the disease, underwent treatment and moved house. Now, at age 42, she is healthy and helps others discover possible health problems related to the fungi that form in high-humidity places.



Here are seven tips to age healthy and live longer



