heart of Dom Pedro I arrives in Brasilia for the 7th of September

The heart of Dom Pedro I arrived in Brazil around 10 am this Monday (22/8), at the Brazilian Air Force Base (FAB), in Brasília. The organ was sent to the country as part of the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil.

Preserved in formaldehyde for over 180 years, this is the first time that the emperor’s heart has left Portugal. After landing, the artifact was received at the air base with the honors of head of state.

The relic was transported from the city of Porto to the federal capital in the passenger cabin of a VC-99 aircraft belonging to the Special Transport Group (GTE). The flight was escorted by two FAB F-5 fighter jets.

Defense ministers Paulo Sérgio Nogueira; Health, Marcelo Queiroga; and the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Luiz Eduardo Ramos; in addition to the Portuguese ambassador to Brazil, Luís Filipe Melo and Faro Ramos.

“It is with pleasure that we gather this morning, as part of the celebrations alluding to the bicentennial of independence, to receive this important relic that represents, in addition to bravery and passion, the strength of our first emperor,” said the Defense Minister, in a statement. at the ceremony.

Representatives Luiz de Orleans and Bragança (PL-SP) and Bia Kicis (PL-DF) were also present.

The relic was accompanied by a delegation formed by a representative of the Brazilian government and three authorities from Portugal – among them, the mayor of Porto, Rui Moreira, and the superintendent of the Portuguese police, Antônio Leitão da Silva, responsible for carrying the organ. .

After landing, the heart of D. Pedro I awaits the official reception of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto, at 5 pm this Tuesday (23).

Afterwards, the organ will be sent to the exhibition at the Itamaraty Palace, between August 25th and September 8th, when it returns to Portugal.

banks of the Ipiranga

The bone of Dom Pedro I was in Brazil for the last time in 1972, to commemorate 150 years of Independence. At the time, the emperor’s bones were taken to the place where he would have proclaimed freedom from Portugal on the banks of the Ipiranga River, in São Paulo.

Dom Pedro’s heart has been kept in a glass container in the Church of Nossa Senhora da Lapa, in Porto, since 1837. Every 10 years, a liquid, based on formaldehyde, is changed, which keeps it preserved.

There was, on the part of Portuguese authorities, resistance to the sending of the heart of the first Brazilian emperor. They considered the transport operation risky, even if the period of permanence of the organ in Brazil was temporary. The fear of opposing sectors is justified by the delicacy required in carrying out the transfer.

The Federal Police and the Armed Forces will be responsible for the security of the heart in the country. The federal government did not say what the total cost of the operation was.

7th of September

Between the 6th and 10th of September, the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, will come to Brazil to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Independence, at the invitation of President Bolsonaro to leaders of Portuguese-speaking countries.

The military parades on September 7 will return to the Esplanada dos Ministérios after two years of hiatus due to the worsening of the pandemic. At least 4,500 soldiers are expected, a similar number to previous years.