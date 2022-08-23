Here’s how to DISABLE your WhatsApp internet: Amazing feature

Today, a large part of the population owns a cell phone. This is because the device can be used for various purposes, such as communicating between two people.

In the past, this process was carried out only through phone calls. Now it is also possible to do it through messenger applications such as WhatsApp. However, some of the two functions are still unknown to the general public.

Internet on WhatsApp

When we need to focus on some kind of task or even not seem available on WhatsApp, it is necessary to turn off the internet. However, we don’t always want to be completely without access to the network. For this reason, a good possibility would be to disable the service in just one app.

Therefore, people who use the mobile internet understand that even without actually having the network in action, data consumption ends up taking place. This is because messaging updates, along with real-time information from open applications, cause usage.

In this way, the problem starts to appear when the internet package consumption notifications start to appear.

By identifying this alert, it is possible to notice that the cell phone no longer offers speed in several areas such as browser searches, media takes a long time to update, streamings that do not work, among others.

Among the possible solutions, is to turn off the internet only from WhatsApp to avoid excessive spending. Also, it is a way to avoid lack of focus.

Know more: Phantom hand blow increases and steals data by cell phone: learn how it works and how to protect yourself!

How to disable the internet?

To perform the process of turning off the internet only in the application, it is important to mention that this process can be carried out quickly. People using Android phones should follow 5 steps.

Open the device settings and then go to the “Connections” tab. Then select the option “Data Usage” and “WhatsApp”. At this point, it remains to disable the option “Allow background data usage”.

People who use an iPhone type cell phone, on the other hand, should carry out the entire process in a slightly different way. To do this, the first step is to visit the “Settings” area. Then, the person must click on “Cellular” and then “Cellular data”. Remembering that to find the option it is necessary to scroll the bar.

Finally, disable the modality in the WhatsApp application. It is worth remembering that for both models it is possible to use the same steps for different applications. This is a good opportunity to save your phone’s internet without having to disable the feature completely.

See too: Will WhatsApp REALLY Become Paid? Understand!