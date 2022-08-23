Hero of Inter’s victory, Pedro Henrique says he asked Edenilson to take a penalty in the last bid | International

Inter’s 1-0 win over Avaí came out in the last move of the match in Ressacada, in penalty converted by Pedro Henrique. The game was coming to an end when Rafael Vaz touched the ball with his arm after Liziero’s pass attempt. In the charge, shirt 28 converted, already in the 52nd minute of the second half.

After the game, the player highlighted the result obtained in Florianópolis. Although Edenilson, one of the main hitters of the team, was on the field at the moment of the penalty, it was the attacker who called the responsibility to charge.

— Football is a matter of trust. An atypical season for me, last season in the season I scored five penalty goals. I arrived here and waited for the opportunity. We have a great scout who is Edenilson. Today I asked him to hit because I felt I could walk away with the win. This crowd deserves it, attended. It’s for them and my family. We are together at all times, regardless of whether it’s good or bad – said PH.

— A game of a lot of physical contact. Avaí imposed a lot of difficulty on us, even because of the situation we are experiencing. We knew how to calm the mood, we have the quality for that and we got this important victory – he added.

1 of 1 Avai x Internacional goal Pedro Henrique — Photo: R.Pierre/AGIF Avai vs Internacional goal Pedro Henrique — Photo: R.Pierre/AGIF

The victory made Inter move up one position in the table. Now with 39 points, it occupies the fifth place, behind Corinthians in the criterion of the number of victories. The distance to Fluminense, vice-leader, is just two points.

With a full week to work, the next Colorado appointment will be next Monday. In Beira-Rio, Inter faces Juventude, at 8 pm, in a game valid for the 24th round of the Brasileirão.

