Hospitals and health plans can ‘cry’, but they will have to pay the nursing floor – CUT

Published: August 22, 2022 – 8:30 am | Last modification: August 22, 2022 – 08:37 am

In recent days, representatives of private hospitals, Santa Casas and health plans have claimed to be unable to pay the national level of Nursing, a struggle for years of the category, which mobilized and acted for the approval of a bill by Senator Fabiano. Contarato (PT-ES) and a proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution that guaranteed legal security to the national salary floors of nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives.

You can cry all you want, but on September 5, these entrepreneurs will have to pay the new floors, say workers’ representatives.

Philanthropic hospitals say they will have losses of R$ 6.3 billion. Health plans threaten to increase their customers’ monthly fees by 12%, according to the National Health Confederation (CNSaúde).

All this due to the proximity of the first mandatory payment of the floor of BRL 4,750 for nurses and nurses, BRL 3,325 for nursing technicians and technicians, and BRL 2,375 for nursing assistants and midwives. Public servants must receive from January 2023.

Entrepreneurs in the sector have always fought against the approval of the floor, however, they have not “moved” to approve other projects in the National Congress, which would create sources of funds for hospitals, criticizes the secretary general of the National Confederation of Security Workers. Social (CNTSS), Isabel Cristina Gonçalves. See below the projects that offer resources to hospitals.

On the other hand, says Isabel Cristina, the Santas Casas have always had their payrolls exempt, that is, they do not pay taxes and cannot place the burden of the financial situation in which they found themselves on nursing.

“They tried to block the approval of the floor in Congress, including with the support of President Bolsonaro’s children and the entire New Party. They all voted against the national nursing floor. Now, businessmen are trying to bar the floor, and several associations and federations in the health area have filed a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality [Adin] before the Federal Supreme Court [STF]which calls for the nullity of the law on the remuneration of professionals”, says Isabel Cristina.

According to Congresso em Foco, the request for action was presented by the Brazilian Association of Diagnostic Medicine (Abramed), Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics (ABCVAC), Brazilian Association of Dialysis and Transplant Centers (ABCDT), National Association of Private Hospitals ( Anahp), National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), Confederation of Santas Casas and Philanthropic Hospitals (CMB), National Health Confederation (CNSaúde) and the Brazilian Federation of Hospitals (FBH).

“For a long time, companies have been making a profit process on these issues of workers’ labor, which they now want to keep, but without giving up a small margin of their profits. It’s no use saying that the sources of funds were not pointed out, if they didn’t move a finger to approve these projects”, he says.

Threats of layoffs and downgrades

Isabel Cristina warns that hospital workers are receiving threats of layoffs and demotion; who is a nursing technician can be demoted to assistant, for example.

“Our guideline is that the worker, if he is unable to negotiate the maintenance of his position, denounce it to his union and if the union itself has difficulties in negotiations with the bosses, he should seek the support of the Public Ministry of Labor. [MPT]says the manager.

If, by September 5th, the corrected salary is not on the payroll, according to the national nursing floor, the worker must file a ‘action to comply with the obligation to do’. – Isabel Cristina Goncalves

According to the Federal Council of Nursing (Confen), there are more than 2.6 million active workers in Brazil in the four segments of nursing, with 642 thousand nurses, 1.5 million technicians, 440 thousand assistants and 440 midwives. The entity warns that the professional may be registered in more than one segment.

Financing sources for private companies

– Source: Chamber Agency

Deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC), who coordinated the working group on the financial impact of the floor, said that, for private companies, the withdrawal of social contributions from the payroll should be sufficient. They would start paying these contributions on revenue, as 17 other sectors already do. In addition, the contribution to the S System would be eliminated.

Another source of funds would be the allocation of a portion of the revenue to the regulation of gambling, which the deputy believes could increase from 4% to 12% in the project that is in the Senate. In addition, there is the possibility of allocating 3.5% of the tax on mineral exploration to the sector.

Carmen Zanotto explained to the Câmara de Notícias Agency, in April this year, before the approval of the floor, that the biggest problem is in the services of philanthropic hospitals for the Unified Health System (SUS). “For example, hemodialysis services are private, but 95% of the country’s hemodialysis services are provided to the SUS. And there are the philanthropists, also known as Santas Casas. When we talk about putting more resources into the National Health Fund (FNS) it is to serve those who are within the Unified Health System, the philanthropists. Because for the exclusively private, the exemption of the sheet solves it”, she said at the time.

Other proposals presented

Other proposals are being analyzed for health financing, according to the Jota website. Among them, the end of the contribution to the S System (PL 474/22), which is stopped by the Work, Administration and Public Service Commission.

Special Fund for Campaign Financing (PL 475/2022): Provides for the transfer of resources intended for the Special Fund for Campaign Financing (FEFC) to the National Health Fund (FNS) in years when there are no general or municipal elections. The text is stopped in the Chamber.

Union Public Funds: Parliamentarians defend that Union public funds that are stopped be used to pay nurses’ salaries. The idea is to allocate the resources that are “tied” and “cast” to the health area.

Changes in the Budget: Supporters of the project also argue that it is possible to reallocate resources in the Budget to increase the contribution destined to Health and thus reduce the impact of the floor on the public network.