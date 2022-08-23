Hotel Urbano is having trouble delivering trips

With many trips to make and higher flight prices, Hurb is struggling to materialize what was sold in the past.

Hurb (former Hotel Urbano) offered during the pandemic the possibility of buying a trip for a low price to use two years later. In this way, the company made a Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV), which is the sales volume, of around BRL 3 billion in 2020, in the midst of the lockdown and the tourism crisis.

However, after two years, with many trips to make, high worldwide demand and higher flight prices than in the pre-pandemic period, Hurb is facing difficulties in materializing what was sold in the past. And thus, it has seen an increase in the number of complaints from its customers.

Claims

Flexible date packages are intended for people who can travel under these conditions. However, many of Hurb’s customers purchased the services in order to complete the trip on one of the three dates suggested on the website, which did not occur, generating several complaints on various platforms.

In Reclame Aqui alone, there are 22,200 complaints in the last six months, with 27,700 in 2021. In addition, on all social networks, from TikTok to comments on the official profiles of their executives on LinkedIn, there are several complaints.

Already in Procon, the high was about 75%. Thus, among the main complaints is the difficulty in contacting the company and the lack of effective trips.

In response to consumers, Hurb says it is having difficulty finding promotional rates, so some trips have not taken place. In addition, it complicates the fact that the organization sells packages as travel credits, as the airlines themselves only open their seats for sale a year in advance, at most.

What does Hurb say?

Hurb sent Istoé the following note:

“According to the measures provided to travel agencies, provided for in Provisional Measure 948, converted into Law No. 2022 or December 2023, depending on the specific situation of each case. However, despite the legal authorization that allows this return of amounts paid until the end of 2023, Hurb, at no time, took advantage of this MP and chose to always return the amounts spent by its customers when they requested the cancellation of the your shoppings. Adopting this stance, Hurb reversed all cancellation requests requested by its travelers to date.”

