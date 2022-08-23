How much do R$ 14 million earn in savings?

Mega-Sena can pay an estimated prize of R$ 14 million on Wednesday (24). How much would this money yield per month if invested in savings or fixed income bonds?

The report consulted an expert, who made the calculations taking into account current inflation and interest rates. The prize amount announced by Caixa already includes a 30% discount on the Income Tax rate. In other words, the winner of the Mega-Sena will receive a net amount of around R$ 14 million.

Savings: income of BRL 98 thousand

The R$14 million would provide approximately R$98,000 a month in savings, according to calculations by Tarcisio Rafael Fachinello, investment advisor at Sicredi.

Income is exempt from paying income tax.

Treasury Selic and CDB: BRL 128,500 and BRL 127,000

Public bonds, from the National Treasury, and bonds from private institutions, such as banks, yield more than savings.

The Treasury Selic, which is linked to the basic interest rate, the Selic – currently at 13.75%—, would offer a yield equivalent to 1.08% per month on bonds maturing in March 2025, considering current conditions.

Mega-Sena’s millionaire prize would guarantee passive income of approximately R$ 128,500 every month, deducting the 15% Income Tax for investments with withdrawal after two years.

The CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) with 100% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) has a slightly lower yield, of 1.07% per month.

This investment option would yield approximately R$ 127 thousand every 30 days, deducting the 15% Income Tax for investments with withdrawal after two years and considering the current conditions of the CDI.

CDBs have a maturity date. That is, they can only be redeemed on the day that is scheduled.

However, there is the possibility of making the so-called “advance sale”, in the secondary market.

To do this, it depends on finding another buyer for the securities you want to sell. As there is not much liquidity involved, the “sale” is usually made to the person who issued the security, and there is a chance of losing part of the value.

In the case of the Selic Treasury, the possibility of withdrawing before maturity is possible without major losses, since there is daily liquidity.

However, the income tax can reach 22.5% and the bond’s yield can vary.

IPCA+ Treasury: income of BRL 175 thousand

The IPCA+ Treasury gives even more money to fixed income investors, according to the expert.

This application is linked to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which measures Brazilian inflation, currently at 10.07% in the last 12 months.

This title is more recommended for those who want to redeem the money in a more distant future to buy a house or a car, for example.

The government makes options available with expiration dates from five to more than 30 years. With a monthly yield of approximately 1.25% in the current scenario, the IPCA+ Treasury with redemption in 2045 offers the Mega-Sena winner a total of BRL 175,000 per month, redeemed at the maturity of the security – also considering the 15% rate of Income Tax.

The specialist reinforces that the investor must respect the maturity period to redeem the money, to avoid losses caused by the variation of asset prices.

It is important to note that the calculations were based on current information and may change due to economic changes. These numbers are estimates.