how old is the singer?

Today is the birthday of Paula Toller, ex-vocalist of the band Kid Abelha. The singer was born in Rio de Janeiro on August 23, 1962, and is now 60 years old. If you’re surprised by the information, know that you’re not alone!

Paula Toller has already commented in interviews on the fact that fans are often amazed when they find out her age.

“They’re right, I’m a vampire and I sleep in formaldehyde”, he joked in an interview with the newspaper O Globo in 2020, when he was about to turn 58.

The singer says she has no beauty secret, other than genetics and a healthy routine.

“People want a creminho, an explanation, right? But the truth is that I’m disciplined. I work out every day, I run, I do Pilates, I play tennis, I jump rope, I do weight training. It’s a sacrifice.”

I’ve already applied Botox, but I always said: ‘Don’t make me look like a devil’. Until one day I decided to let it go. I’ve never had plastic surgery and I forget to put cream on my face. Paula Toller in an interview with the newspaper ‘O Globo’

“I’m fine with myself and I know I’m not a girl anymore. There is a balance between what you do to keep yourself well, postponing decay, and the need to prevent it from turning into paranoia”, explains Paula.

This year, in addition to her six decades of life, she also celebrates another milestone: her 40-year career.

Earlier this year, in an interview with “Faustão na Band”, Paula reflected: “I’ve conquered a lot, but mainly the right to do what I like, what I want. And live from it, which is wonderful.”