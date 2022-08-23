How related is Rhaenyra and Daenerys Targaryen?

Understand the relationship between the two Targaryens from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon!

Daenerys Targaryen was one of the most important characters in game of Thrones, as well as being the main representative of her house in the original series. Now, The Dragon’s House promises to go deeper into the family history, with the princess rhaenira being one of the biggest highlights of the new HBO production. But what is the relationship between the two?

It soon becomes clear that there is a kinship between the characters, but with about 200 years between them, it is not very obvious exactly how this happens. Daenerys is one of Rhaenyra’s descendants, as the family tree demonstrates.

Rhaenyra had six children, and the lineage of the Targaryens on the throne continued through one of them, Viserys II. he was the father of Aegon IV and naerysa couple who in turn gave birth to Daeron II. This one married Myriah Martelland they became the parents of Maekar Igreat-grandfather of the character of game of Thrones.

After him came Aegon V and Jaehaerys II, bisDaenerys’ grandfather and grandfather, respectively. Only then do we arrive at the characters best known by the audience of GoT: Daenerys’ father, Aerys IIand Khaleesi herself.

Thus, Rhaenyra and Daenerys are separated by seven generations of Targaryens. Although they are related, their relationship is very distant in reality.

the first episode of House of the Dragon is available on HBO Max, and new episodes will be released on Sundays at 10 pm. all seasons game of Thrones can also be found on the platform.

