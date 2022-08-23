How to get the R$ 100 thousand loan from Caixa Econômica?

Caixa Econômica Federal grants loans of up to R$ 100 thousand, which can be contracted by people who are negative in the market. check out

There are now many lines of credit created and offered by traditional financial institutions and digital banks. However, Caixa Econômica Federal grants a loan of up to R$ 100 thousand, which can be contracted by people who are negative in the market.

The credit option is released by the bank through the Caixa Pledge. However, to receive the amount via loan, the interested party must leave an asset as collateral. According to the release rules, the minimum amount for credit is R$50 and the maximum is R$100,000, depending on the object that will be pledged in exchange.

An interesting feature of the Caixa Pledge is that the program does not establish any assessment in credit institutions, such as Serasa or SPC, and even the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can be pledged.

Items that may be included as security for the payment of the Caixa loan

Among the assets that can be included as collateral for the payment of the loan debt, there are first-rate pens, jewelry, watches and silverware, in addition to the FGTS. The pledged item must be delivered to the institution at the time of contracting.

It is worth remembering that the item placed in the Pledge Caixa will only be returned at the end of the payment of the loan collection. Therefore, the customer must be sure before including a certain good as a guarantee.

Loan of R$ 100 thousand from Caixa: how to get it

To get the credit, it is necessary that the interested party has an item that can be placed as collateral. If so, he must go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch that offers the credit modality.

At the agency, the citizen must present an identity card, CPF and proof of address, in addition to informing that he wants to hire the Cash Pledge Credit and take the chosen item as collateral for it to be evaluated.

The number of installments and the form of payment will be defined at the time of contracting, together with the customer. If the guarantee is the FGTS, the manager is responsible for calculating and defining the amounts and payment terms.

About the use of FGTS as payment guarantee

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), as already mentioned, can be used as a guarantee for the payment of the Caixa loan.

In this case, the debt amount is taken directly from the fund. The amount granted is 10% of the available balance in the account and 40% of the fine when there is unfair dismissal.

In order to apply for the credit, the employing company must have signed up for the service. The person should contact Human Resources or the Personnel Department for more information.

Image: SERGIO VS RANGEL / Shutterstock.com