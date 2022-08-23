How to order the government satellite kit?

A project was created to provide a satellite TV kit for Brazilians. Find out all the details in this article.

5G finally arrived in Brazil in July of this year, and the implementation of the fifth generation internet began to be carried out by the Federal District. However, one of the main difficulties encountered by users in expanding the new frequency is the satellite TV signal.

According to companies in the sector, to make use of 5G it will be necessary to “clean” the frequency, and thus, users of satellite dishes will need a new antenna to continue having access to open TV.

Thus, to minimize the impact of this change, a project was created that seeks to provide a satellite TV kit for Brazilians; check how it will work.

‘Siga Antenado’ is an entity that brings together telephone operators and seeks to support the population in this transition phase. Thus, operators will work on the distribution and installation of kits with the new digital dish.

For those who use digital services and pay TV, it will not be necessary to change equipment. According to the public notice, telephony operators will have 90 days to help with the transition of the antennas after the start of operation of the new network.

What are the requirements to receive the parabolic kit?

To access the parabolic kit, you need to be part of a government social program that uses the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico). In addition, families who request the exchange must have a conventional satellite dish already installed and working at home.

How to order the kit for free?

Families that meet the requirements to receive and install the parabolic kit completely free of charge must access the Siga Antenado website or call 0800-729-2404 and inform the Social Registration (NIS) or CPF.

