Hulk | Official title change explained

The new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes initially wouldn’t have a subtitle, but the showrunner Jessica Gao explained in a recent interview the reason for the change in the official title.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes wasn’t always the title of the new MCU series, but franchise supervisor Kevin Feige decided the subtitle was a great idea.

In a recent interview with Lifehacker Australia, Jessica Gao, revealed that the series was initially going to be just She-Hulk, and that there was a scene where Bruce Banner comments on his cousin Jennifer Walters’ legal career, saying, “She-Hulk, defender of Heroes. Sounds great.” (In the original, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which in literal translation would be something like “She-Hulk: Lawyer”)

Then, Feige agreed with Bruce and decided it would be a good title for the series. gao said when Feige speak, the MCU bends around your words.

check out what gao revealed below:

“One day we were watching cuts and when it came to this scene Kevin just said ‘this is a great title for a series, this should be the title of the series.’ And that’s it… You know when Kevin Feige’s golden tongue speaks, then it becomes canon and that’s how it happened.”

She-Hulk: defender of heroes is now available on Disney+ and is described as a half-hour legal comedy centered on Jennifer Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner.

Tatiana Maslany stars, while Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth return as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Emil Blonsky/Abomination, respectively.‎

The new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion, and guess what? She also receives her powers.

Kat Coiro (Marry Me) and Anu Valia (Lucia) are the directors, while Jessica Gao and Dana Schwartz took care of the script.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes is now available in the catalog of Disney+.