The model says that most of her audience is made up of “married guys”, but she guarantees that the majority are respectful men

Former ‘BBB 9’ contestant Francine Piaia, 39, discloses her work as a photographic model on an adult content platform and made surprising revelations about offers she has already received. She says that since she joined OnlyFans, some requests from users have caused her strangeness, both because of the type of fetish and the values ​​​​offered for her to meet the wishes of, shall we say, more daring and weird fans.

In an interview with Gshow published this Monday (22) she reported some requests, which are even quite indecent. In one of them, a user proposed R$100,000 for her to spend a weekend with a fan. “Wealthy people show up and people make a lot of proposals to want to spend the night with me. They offered 10, 20 thousand. But a man appeared, a businessman, single, who offered me 100 thousand reais for a weekend”revealed the girl.

Francine said that the proposal was somewhat tempting, due to the high value: “I was moved, but no, I don’t do that kind of thing, I don’t do programs. But just to talk to me he gave me 500 dollars”she said, adding that this wasn’t the first proposal she’s been forced to turn down a proposal: “I’ve been offered 20 thousand reais for a video call, I said no, because we don’t know what’s on the other side. I’m afraid, actually. This person didn’t buy my exclusive content, so I thought he was bluffing”said the young woman, attentive to the dangers in the virtual world.

Most of the ex-BBB’s public, according to her own account, being composed of “80% Married Guys”. Even so, the model guarantees that “most are respectful”. And the extravagances don’t stop there. Francine revealed other very strange requests and said that she doesn’t censor content on OnlyFans. “They ask me to pee and film, lick my armpit… I think it’s kind of like…”revealed the young woman.