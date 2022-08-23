Any words are not enough to translate what I feel with the departure of my beloved friend, ex-companion, great actress Claudia Jimenezwho directed me in the show “Catavento e flores” in 1997 and with whom I shared unforgettable moments of my life.

I learned so much from her about our craft, her acting and I singing, that, by irony of fate, yesterday (Saturday, the 20th) I put into practice this love of our profession, singing exactly the day she left.

I had time to say goodbye to her, I sang at her bedside, I prayed, certain that she heard me, and that soothes my devastated heart a little.

Last night, on stage, knowing how much she also loved music, loved singing and hearing me sing, I kept my tears deep in my soul, and, under intense and emotional applause, I dedicated my best joy and my most beautiful to her, who, wherever she was, I’m sure she felt the vibration of all of us, in love with the actress, person and rare human being that leaves us poorer in this joy and immense love for life, art and people, that overflowed relentlessly from her.

Life goes on and we will meet again, my friend, so loved! You leave a sea of ​​homesickness here in all of us.

*Leila Pinheiro is a singer, songwriter and pianist