“I never intended to enter there to mock them”; Flamenguist assaulted vents about what happened in a game with Palmeiras

Flamengo and Palmeiras faced each other on Sunday (21), for the Brazilian Championship. The match ended 1-1, and an episode off the pitch drew attention after the game was over. A video of a Flamengo fan being attacked and removed from the stands where he was following the match in the Palmeiras fans had repercussions on the internet. Matheus Menezes had the shirt of mengão torn.

In an interview with GloboEsporte, the fan explained why he was watching the game in the Palmeiras organized crowd and gave details of the attacks: “I entered the Palmeiras crowd by mistake together with my brother and a friend. It was my first time in a stadium , we actually decided to go to the stadium the night before, as I was in São Paulo at my brother’s house. At no point did I premeditate going in there to make fun of them, want to be funny or anything like that. We didn’t know that the ticket would take us to the organized crowd. It was all new to me.”

And he added: “We were wearing black sweatshirts. They already started to frame us, without letting us explain ourselves. I just wanted to get out of there when I saw that mess. I was scared to die, but thank God we’re fine. . We just wanted to watch the game without fussing with anyone.”

Matheus Menezes also explained that he was wearing a Flamengo shirt under his sweatshirt, and that when he started to be attacked, his brother was able to get him out of there: “It was a very dark gray shirt with the acronym CRF, there was nothing on display. My brother managed to drag me out of there and we went straight home. We just wanted to get out of there alive.”

Through an official note, Palmeiras spoke about the case, an excerpt follows: “Palmeiras repudiates any act of violence, including the reckless attitude of opposing fans who, with the intention of causing turmoil, infiltrated one of the club’s organized supporters during yesterday’s game.” According to Globo Esporte, the aggressors were identified by the Civil Police.