I threw a cable, but I couldn’t take it out, says neighbor – 08/22/2022 – Daily life

An extension of electricity was used by neighbors and relatives to try to rescue Pedro Augusto Ferreira Alves, 8, who fell into a hole approximately six meters deep in Carmo do Paranaíba, in the Alto Parnaíba region, 340 kilometers from Belo Horizonte. He was rescued 17 hours later, but went into cardiac arrest and died.

According to Patricia Barbosa Ferreira, the boy’s aunt, after lunch this Sunday (21), he went out with a five-year-old cousin to play. It was the girl who warned the family about the fall.

Initially the family thought he had just suffered a simple fall, but at the scene they encountered Pedro’s screams reverberating in the hole.

It didn’t take long for neighbors to approach the land to help with the rescue. Retired Afonso Domingues says he sought an extension of electricity. “The boy could hold the cable, but he didn’t have the strength to climb. I tried twice and gave up.”

The assembler of metallic structures Bruno Pereira, who lives in front of the subdivision, called the Military Police. According to the neighbor, the boy was very small and skinny. “It didn’t go past my waist and was thinner than my arm.”

Both the aunt and the two neighbors told the reporter that there was no sign of drilling at the site.

It was up to Patricia to talk to her nephew while firefighters tried to rescue him. “He was desperate, because every move, no matter how small, caused the earth to collapse on him,” said his aunt. They even prayed together during the process.

Pedro would be nine years old in October and, as a small child, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), according to his aunt.

The first initiative of the firefighters was to throw a rope in a loop wrapped in a sheet and ask Pedro himself to tie himself so that he could be pulled up.

In the first attempt to lift him, says his aunt, the rope passed around his neck. The second time, he managed to secure it to the trunk, but still firefighters couldn’t pull him out.

Around 8:30 pm, according to his aunt, Pedro began to show signs of weakness and began to nap. The rope attached to the body was then activated in a few moments for the boy to wake up with the jolts.

As the ground was unstable, it was necessary to shore up the sides of the hole gradually. Firefighters managed to complete the rescue only on Monday (22), around 9:40 am.

“None of our family would have been able to stay in the hole for 17 hours like Pedro did. He reached the limit, but he did it smiling and playing with the firefighters, he was a warrior”, said the aunt, with tears in her eyes.

Pedro’s body began to be veiled this Monday afternoon at Funerária Carmense and will be buried this Tuesday (23).

The Municipality of Carmo do Paranaíba stated that the hole is inside a subdivision where a private condominium will be built and that the project has regular documentation.

ATR + Construtora, responsible for the subdivision, said in a statement that an outsourced company was carrying out work to install a water reservoir. He also said that the causes of the accident are being investigated.

The Civil Police opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the death. “At first, it was detected that the place where the accident occurred is a private subdivision, apparently without signage,” the corporation said in a statement.