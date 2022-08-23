Ibovespa drops 0.89%, but performs better than global peers; Dollar closes stable

The Ibovespa closed down 0.89% this Monday (22), at 110,500 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock market retreated, but performed better than its American peers.

In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell, respectively, 1.90%, 2.13% and 2.55%.

According to experts, there are a number of factors that, combined, are increasing risk aversion worldwide – the VIX, considered the “fear index”, jumped 16.26% to 23.95 points, the highest level since the beginning of July.

“The risk aversion movement abroad is still very strong. O trigger [catalisador] main one is Europe. The Old Continent is facing inflation and concerns about its growth. The markets, therefore, are performing the rally of the last 30 days”, comments Ubirajara Silva, manager of Galapagos Capital.

Fabio Louzada, founding economist of Eu me banco, highlights the fact that the euro has devalued against the American currency – the currency closed the day at US$ 0.99. “This is due to fears of recession and high inflation in European Union countries. We had Joachim Nagel, director of the European Central Bank (ECB), saying that the institution should continue to raise interest rates, even if the risk of recession is great”, he contextualizes.

In the UK, port and public transport workers go on strike. In France, President Emanuel Macron pressured Carrefour to freeze the price of 100 products.

In China, the climate is also one of apprehension. A heat wave, in recent days, has been causing the government to restrict the use of energy and also impacts the country’s crops.

“The Brazilian mining and steel sector falls due to the interruption of steel production in China, with the heat waves. We had a slight realization of the price of commodities, with the ore falling”, highlights Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos.

Among the biggest declines by weight of the Ibovespa were the common shares of CSN (CSNA3), with minus 3.90%, and those of Vale (VALE3), with minus 1.63%. Gerdau’s preferred shares (GGBR4) fell 2.57%.

Larissa Quaresma, an expert at Empiricus, points out that, despite bringing down the price of metallic commodities and oil, the drought in China has pushed the value of agricultural commodities up – which can put pressure on inflation rates, which are already having problems in their cores.

“Still abroad, in the United States, the market turned the mood. The narrative, with optimism about controlled inflation and the Fed being more lenient on interest rate hikes, weakened after pronouncements from key Fed officials. This made the market review its exaggerated optimism”, comments the specialist. “It looks like the Fed will continue to raise rates, and perhaps at a still strong pace of 75 basis points. The market is waiting for Powell to speak at the Jackson Hole conference later this week.”

The American yield curve advanced en bloc. You treasuries for ten years had their yields up four basis points to 3.029%. Those for two years were 3.325%, up six points.

“In Brazil, throughout this year, the rallies were pulled by the foreign flow. The one that just happened last month was too. Apparently, the local investor is still under-allocated. With the worsening abroad, the reflex here ends up being inevitable”, says Quaresma.

Brazilian future interest rates, however, had lower increases than those recorded abroad. The DIs for 2023, inclusive, closed with their rate retreating one point, to 13.73%. Contracts for 2025 and 2027 saw their yields advance by one and four basis points, to 12.09% and 11.83%. Contracts for 2029 register a rise of six points in their yield, to 11.98%, and those for 2023 of six points, going to 12.08%.

“The Ibovespa, despite the drop abroad, fell less, as well as the real, which is performing well. The market is betting that Brazil raised interest rates before, had tax cuts, fuel price cuts. There is a feeling that the worst is over here”, adds the Galapagos manager.

Despite the DXY, an index that measures the strength of the dollar against other currencies of developed countries, having advanced 0.71%, at 108.94 points, the American currency closed stable against the real, at R$ 5.166 in purchases and R$ 5,167 on sale, with a slight negative variation of 0.03%.

