‘If you want to hit a woman, you will hit somewhere else’, says Lula at a rally in SP – Notícias

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, PT candidate for the Planalto Palace, committed yet another gaffe when speaking about violence against women during the launch of his campaign in São Paulo, last Saturday (20).

“We made the Maria da Penha Law. And I used to say: a man’s hand was made to work. A man’s hand was made to caress the person he loves, his children. A man’s hand was not made to hit a woman. If you want to hit a woman, you will hit somewhere else, but not inside your house or in Brazil, because we can’t accept that anymore,” Lula said.





The event was attended by former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin, vice president of Lula’s ticket, former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, who is running for state governor, and former São Paulo governor Márcio França, candidate for a vacancy in the Senate.

Lula’s statement was criticized by the opposition. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is seeking re-election, commented on social media: “A woman is never beaten, anywhere in the world or in the galaxies”.





Lula has committed other gaffes recently, since he became a candidate. One of them took place in May, when the PT said that Bolsonaro “does not like people, he likes police”. The statement caused him to be attacked by opponents on social media.

At one event, the former president began his speech at a demonstration with union leaders apologizing to the police. He stated that he actually meant that Bolsonaro likes “militiamen”.

Regarding the police, the PT declared that they “often make mistakes, but many times they save a lot of working people” and “we have to treat them as workers”. “I chose workers’ month to apologize to police officers who happened to be offended by what I said yesterday,” he said.

The presidential candidate for the Planalto Palace has already minimized the impacts suffered by Ukraine due to the invasion of the country by Russia and said that Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky is also to blame for the conflict. “Sometimes I watch the president of Ukraine on television as if he’s partying, getting a standing ovation by all the parliaments, you know? This guy is as responsible as Putin,” he said in an interview with a US magazine.