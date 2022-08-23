Ifix records 13th session followed by gains; FII VIFI11 is a high-profile

The Ifix – an index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on B3 – closed this Monday’s session (22) with a rise of 0.23%, at 2,929 points. The Vinci Financial Instruments fund (VIFI11) topped the list of the highest increases in the trading session, with an increase of 3.46%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FII Center.

The administrator of the FII BlueCap Renda Logística (BLCP11) – BTG Pactual – reported that the Court revoked the decision that suspended the effects of the extraordinary general meeting (AGE) of the fund, which approved the merger of the portfolio by BTG Pactual Logística (BTLG11). With that, there would be no more impediments to proceeding with the merger process.

The AGE was held on August 5, but the fund manager, Bluecap Gestão de Recursos, obtained an injunction that suspended the deliberations of the meeting. In the session, the main shareholder – with 72% of the shares – voted for the approval of the merger of the FIIs.

In the most recent statement from the fund, released last Friday (19), the administrator confirms the revocation of the decision. The manager even tried a new feature, points out the text, but was not successful.

“The administrator and the fund presented a statement requesting that the manager’s request not be accepted”, punctuates the statement. “Within today [sexta-feira (19)] a decision was rendered denying the request for an injunction made by the Manager”, completes the text.

The relevant fact reminds us that the new court decision overturns only the injunction obtained by BlueCap Gestão de Recursos and not the action initiated by the manager, which is still pending in the 1st Business Court and Arbitration Conflict of the Court of Justice of São Paulo.

Among other points, the manager sees a conflict of interest in the proposal for the merger of the fund by BTG Pactual Logística and states that the disclosure of investors defending the merger did not take place in sufficient time for the AGE to be held that discussed the topic.

Biggest highs of this Monday (22):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) VIFI11 Vinci Financial Instruments Titles and Val. furniture 3.46 CPFF11 flagship Reit Hybrid 2.56 RBVA11 Rio Bravo Income Retail Others 2.55 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs 1.91 HCTR11 Hectare Others 1.84

Biggest casualties of this Monday (22):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) BPFF11 Brazil Plural Absolute Titles and Val. furniture -2.78 RBRP11 RBR Properties Others -2.17 MGFF11 MAHOGANY Titles and Val. furniture -1.74 SARE11 Santander Income Hybrid -1.46 CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Others -1.19

Source: B3

RELG11 renews with one more tenant; BRLA11 finalizes the purchase of a property in Espírito Santo

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

REC Logística (RELG11) renews with one more tenant and maintains vacancy below 3%

Last Friday (19), FII REC Logística renewed the lease agreement it has with Technology, Knowledge and Information, which occupies warehouses 04 and 05 of REC Log Queimados, in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Under the new agreement, the contract will expire in March 2023 for shed 04 and March 2025 for shed 05, according to a material fact disclosed by the fund.

According to the statement, the area leased by the company corresponds to 3 thousand square meters and the renovation foresees the same value of the original contract.

With the renewal of the contract, the vacancy rate of REC Logística remains unchanged at 2.68%, signals the portfolio management team.

Last week, the fund had already announced the renewal of the lease agreement with Máxima Logística e Distribuição, which occupies shed A at REC Log Extrema, in the state of Minas Gerais.

With a net worth of R$ 159 million, the fund’s portfolio comprises five properties that, together, add up to a gross leasable area (GLA) of 97 thousand square meters. The spaces are located in São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Bahia and Rio de Janeiro.

In August, REC Logística deposited BRL 0.94 per share, equivalent to a monthly dividend return of 1.18%.

BRL Prop II (BRLA11) completes the purchase of a property worth R$16.6 million in Espírito Santo

FII BRL Prop II completed, last Friday (19), the purchase of a property of 58 thousand square meters in the municipality of Viana, in the state of Espírito Santo. The fund paid R$16.6 million for the space.

The site is undergoing adaptation works to receive Extrafruti, a fruit and vegetable trade, which already has a lease agreement signed with the fund.

According to a notice to the market, the work should be completed in February 2023 and the company will pay a monthly rent of R$395,000.

With assets of R$360 million, BRL Prop II currently has three properties located in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso.

Last Friday (19), the fund deposited R$ 1.09 per share, equivalent to a monthly return with dividends of 0.78%. In 12 months, the percentage is at 8.85%.

dividends today

Check out which are the five funds that distribute income this Monday (22):

ticker Background Performance ELDO11B Eldorado BRL 6.93 SIGR13 SIG Powdered Receivables BRL 1.40 SIGR14 SIG Powdered Receivables BRL 1.40 SIGR15 SIG Powdered Receivables BRL 1.40 SIGR16 SIG Powdered Receivables BRL 1.40 SIGR17 SIG Powdered Receivables BRL 1.40 SIGR18 SIG Powdered Receivables BRL 1.40 MCHY11 Mauá High Yield BRL 1.40 MCHY13 Mauá High Yield BRL 1.40 MCHY14 Mauá High Yield BRL 1.40 MATV13 More Active Management BRL 1.10 MATV11 More Active Management BRL 1.10 MATV14 More Active Management BRL 0.48 SIGR19 SIG Powdered Receivables BRL 0.46 RBRX11 RBR Plus Multi BRL 0.29 RBRX14 RBR Plus Multi BRL 0.29

Source: InfoMoney. Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for funds.

Giro Imobiliário: projection for the IPCA in 2022 drops below 7%; dividends from hotel FIIs reappear

Focus report: inflation expectation for 2022 drops below 7%

The financial market started to estimate an IPCA below 7% this year and also reduced that of 2023 (interrupting 18 consecutive weeks of high), show data from the Focus Report released this Monday (22).

The expectation for the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) this year fell from 7.02% to 6.82% in one week (a month ago it was 7.30%). The next one fell from 5.38% to 5.33% (four weeks ago it was 5.30%). For 2024 and 2025, the projections remained at 3.41% and 3.00%.

Despite downward revisions to inflation this and next year, they are still well above the Central Bank’s target (3.5% and 3.25%, respectively). With a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points, the target will be met if the IPCA stays between 2% and 5% in 2022 and between 1.75% and 4.75% in 2023.

Therefore, if the scenario projected by the more than 100 financial institutions consulted occurs, the BC target will be missed for three consecutive years (in 2021, Brazil’s official inflation index closed the year at 10.06%).

The market also predicts an IPCA above the center of the target in 2024 (the target is 3.00%, also with a margin of 1.5 percentage points, which means that it will be met if it stays between 1.5% and 4, 5%). This indicates a broader unanchoring of market expectations in relation to BC projections.

The market expectation this year (6.82%) is now in line with that of the monetary authority (6.8%), but remains quite distant from the BC scenario for both 2023 and 2024 (the market predicts 5.33% and 3.41%, against 4.6% and 2.7% for the institution).

Dividends from hotel FIIs reappear; Is it time to check in on HTMX11, XPHT11 or MGHT11?

André Bacci, an investor who has lived on dividends from real estate funds since he was 33, revealed in a recent interview with the program League of FIIs – produced by InfoMoney – that watches with affection the FIIs of hotels. His comment drew attention, as the segment was one of the most affected by the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Bacci’s view is that as the segment is slowly returning to normality, the FIIs focused on it should benefit.

An analysis shows that the dividends distributed by the hotel FIIs, in fact, have already started to reappear. But the financial situation of the funds and the particularities of the sector should not be ignored.

Currently, three real estate funds represent the hotel segment at B3 and are experiencing different situations, especially in terms of dividend distribution – one of the main objectives of FII investors – and share appreciation.

“During the pandemic, this segment showed an abrupt reduction in revenues and a significant increase in expenses”, evaluates Luís Nuin, analyst at Levante Investimentos. “Since then, some funds have focused more on reorganizing their financial results, while others have chosen to keep the recurring distribution.”

the IFI Hotel Maxinvest (HTMX11)for example, has not distributed income to shareholders since February 2020.

already the XP Hotels (XPHT11) had suspended dividends in 2021, but resumed transfers this year. Currently, it records a rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) of 1.29% in 12 months.

The only one that maintained distribution during the pandemic was the Mahogany Hotels (MGHT11)which has a dividend yield of approximately 9.7% accumulated in the last 12 months. On the other hand, its shares still face a deep devaluation, exceeding 30% in the same period. It is the opposite of market pairs, which already recover a good part of the losses or even accumulate gains.

Check out the details on the three hotel FIIs currently available at B3:

ticker Background Shareholders Performance in 12 months (%) Dividend Yield in 12 months (%) Net worth XPHT11 XP Hotels 1,254 24.44 1.29 BRL 357 million HTMX11 Maxinvest Hotel 22,402 -3.78 – BRL 164 million MGHT11 Mahogany Hotels 1,039 -30.54 13.91 BRL 112 million

Source: StatusInvest

