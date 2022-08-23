“I’m going to kiss Bonner today”, says Bolsonaro, first interviewee of ‘JN’

In a video posted by the Minister of Communication, Fabio Faria, Jair Bolsonaro shows tranquility hours before being interviewed live on ‘Jornal Nacional’.

“Look at the worried face of the President today with JN”, wrote the minister, son-in-law of Silvio Santos.

Smiling, Bolsonaro made a joke. “I’m going to kiss Bonner today,” he said.

There is great anticipation for this meeting. The 2018 campaign interview was marked by incisive questions and acid responses from the then-candidate.

Bolsonaro had an especially tense moment with Renata Vasconcellos, when he questioned the fact that the anchor received a lower salary than her colleague on the bench.







Bolsonaro laughs when asked about the possible clash between Bonner and Renata Photo: Playback/Twitter

Throughout his term, the president did not spare criticism of the presenters of ‘JN’. He called Bonner a “biggest scoundrel” and “shameless”.

He said that Globo is not even fit to be garbage, because garbage can be recycled. He accused the channel’s journalism of persecuting him and his political sons.

4 years ago, Jair Bolsonaro’s participation in ‘Jornal Nacional’ yielded a great audience: 31.4 points on average, an index that the newscast has not achieved since last year.