“I’m going to kiss Bonner today”, says Bolsonaro; watch

Minister Fábio Faria (Communications) records a video of the candidate in a relaxed tone before the interview in Jornal Nacional

The president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said this Monday (22.Aug.2022) that he will kiss the presenter of the National Journal, William Bonner. The statement was made in jest recorded by Minister Fábio Faria (Communications).

“Look at the president’s worried face about JN”, said Faria. Bolsonaro laughed and replied: “Oops, I’m going to kiss Bonner today.”

Here is the video published by the minister (26s):

The president reconsidered the rules of the Rede Globo and decided to go to the studios in Rio de Janeiro to be interviewed by the National Journal. After conditioning his participation to the realization at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília, and being contradicted by the broadcaster, Bolsonaro agreed to go to the television news studio for the interview on the bench.

The Chief Executive departed from Brasília this Monday (22.Aug) at 1 pm, bound for Rio, where he will participate in the Sabbath at 8:30 pm. He traveled alongside ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy), Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), Fábio Faria (Communications), and his son senator, Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ). Here is an image published on Fábio Faria’s official account:



THE Rede Globo announced on August 4 that he would interview candidates for the Presidency of the Republic live in the week of August 22, on the bench. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) also confirmed their presence.

The top 5 candidates in the July 28 Datafolha poll were invited. They were: Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro Gomes, Tebet and André Janones (Avante) – who withdrew his candidacy on August 4 to support Lula.

In 2014, the National Journal interviewed then-President Dilma Rousseff (PT), at Palácio da Alvorada. The broadcaster said that “after the 2014 elections, however, it decided that it would always conduct interviews with all candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in its studios, in order to demonstrate that all candidates are treated on equal terms”.



The order of the interviews was defined on August 1, in a lottery with the presence of party representatives. The duration of conversations with candidates will be 40 minutes. Anchors William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos will conduct the individual interviews.