I’m going to talk to the MTST, to everyone, says Tarcísio when asked about his relationship with social movements; see excerpt | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

In an interview with g1 Tarcísio de Freitas, the candidate for the government of São Paulo by the Republicans, said this Monday (22) that he will talk “with everyone”, when asked about his relationship with social movements if he is elected, and if he will also sit down with representatives of the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST).

The issue was raised after the candidate said he intends to carry out land regularization. According to Tarcísio, it is necessary to work together with the municipalities to carry out land regularization.

“Working with the city hall is fundamental so that we can share experience and adapt master plans so that they leave the concept and manage to migrate to practice, so that we can, for example, densify more people where you have better sanitation infrastructure and transportation, this cannot just be on paper, it has to become a living issue”, he said.

“I’m going to talk to everyone. I was a minister who talked to everyone. My phone was always on. I answered a truck driver at 2 am. I answered a truck driver on Sundays and those who lived with me in the ministry know that I’m telling the truth.”

1 of 1 Tarcísio de Freitas — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1 Tarcísio de Freitas — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

Regarding the MTST, he stated that he intends to “invest a lot in housing” and that “it is part of the social assistance policy to give the roof, whether the housing itself or the social rent, so that the person has time to settle down and return to labor market”.

“The Cracolândia issue, for example, involves the alliance of several policies, including housing, because nobody goes to the street to consume drugs, people will consume drugs on the street because they have no roof, and then these movements that are organized and are immersed in the problems are fundamental, and dialogue is fundamental is important”.

Tarcísio was the first candidate to be interviewed by the series of g1. The three candidates who scored 6% or more in the Aug. 15 Ipec poll will come face-to-face with SP1 presenter Alan Severiano in hour-long interviews broadcast live from the g1 studio in São Paulo.

The other seven candidates will be interviewed by reporter Wallace Lara, for 20 minutes, in blunt recordings, shown between August 29 and September 6.