“I’m in shock”, says councilwoman rescued after kidnapping in ES

Councilwoman Lari Bortolote Marcon (Republicans), who was rescued on the night of this Monday (22), after being kidnapped during the morning, in the town of Mundo Novo, in Rio Novo do Sul, southern region of Espírito Santo, told, for through a post on Instagram, this Tuesday morning (23), that he was still in shock from the situation he went through.

“Good morning! With all the blessings of God and all the prayers of friends and family, I’m fine! I was rescued! I’m still in shock with the whole situation! But I want to thank everyone who cheered for me! And next to my family !”

RESCUE MADE BY THE CIVIL POLICE

“Councilwoman Lari Bortolote from Rio Novo do Sul was rescued this night, thanks to the intense work of our Civil Police, which acted throughout the day. this monday night.

The councilor of Rio Novo do Sul Lari Bortolote was rescued this night, thanks to the intense work of our Civil Police, who acted throughout the day. Details and further information will be presented by SESP/PC. — Renato Casagrande (@Casagrande_ES) August 23, 2022

On the morning of this Tuesday (23), the Secretary of State for Public Security and Social Defense, Marcio Celante, informed – in a video – that on Monday night, the Anti-Kidnapping Police Station and the Superintendence of Policing of the Southern Region managed to locate the captivity where the councilor had been taken in the region of Ubu, in Anchieta. “Two people were arrested, two criminals, and the councilor was safely released,” said the secretary.

ABOUT CRIME

According to the Military Police, the victim’s family members said they were on a rural property when two armed men arrived in a car, threatening everyone. Lari was taken in by the duo, who reportedly said they “wouldn’t hurt her”.

Still according to the Military Police, hours later, criminals would have contacted a brother of the victim by phone, asking for R$ 250 thousand for the rescue of the councilwoman.

