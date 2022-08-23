‘I’m pretty and good in bed’

The series of films “365 days” is a great success on Netflix: the three parts of the story that follows the sexual adventures lived by Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone) and Laura (Anna-Maria Siekluck) frequented the ranking of the most viewed on the platform. The couple’s story is based on the eponymous book trilogy created by Polish author Blanka. Lipinska, 37.

The author was in Brazil to promote the title “365 days: Finals”, released by Editora Buzz, which inspired the film released last Friday on the streaming platform. in conversation with splash, Lipinska said that the inspiration for the erotic narrative was her own sex life. In fact, the absence of one.

“I created the first book because my ex-boyfriend didn’t want to have sex with me,” she said. “And I’m very pretty and good in bed, after all to write such a book you have to be good in bed.”

The writer said that she even consulted specialists to understand why her ex-partner does not want to have sex with her.

“According to me, when he started to love me, he had never loved anyone before, he had never had a girlfriend. What he knew of love was only his mother and sister. When he started to love me, he put me in the same place in her heart that the two of them were, so she stopped feeling lust for me.”

“It’s called ‘White Love’ and it’s a condition that exists. There are people who have been in relationships like this for years, but it only works if they both want it, and I didn’t. I was 29, a healthy, beautiful woman. I wanted to feel like a woman”, she says.

blank Lipinska told that, due to the lack of desire of her then boyfriend, she began to get angry. “I didn’t feel sexy enough for him.”

Blanka Lipinska, author of the book ‘365 Dias’ came to Brazil to participate in the Book Biennial in São Paulo Image: Disclosure

To make up for the lack of sex, the Polish woman began to read many erotic books. “It was one a day, and a big one, because I wanted to find that kind of emotion in my life. But all those titles were horrible, with a weird story and shameful sex.”

I watched porn and masturbated, but women like to know every detail: what was she thinking at that moment? Where did he put his hand?

blank Lipinska

The desire to have a work that was to his liking made him Lipinska wrote the racy story about an Italian mobster who kidnaps a young Polish girl and promises to make her fall in love with him in 365 days. The narrative had the rights purchased by Netflix and today is one of the biggest hits on the platform.

And the ex?

When asked if she got to talk to her ex-boyfriend after the release of “365 days”, Blanka Lipinska laughed and replied: “I recently learned that he is proud to have been the reason the books exist. But, I also found out he’s been lying to the girls he’s been dating.”

“He tells them that I was inspired by him to write. And yes, he was my inspiration to talk about Martin, Laura’s bald boyfriend, the one from the beginning of the movie, when she’s in a boring relationship and wants something new .he is very similar to the actor [Mateusz Lisowski] even, they look alike. So he was an inspiration, but not for Massimo, as he likes to say.”

‘365 Final Days’ Ends Netflix’s Controversial Trilogy Image: Disclosure/Netflix

sex scenes

The intention to change the erotic scenario does not stop there and, according to the splash, the author also intends to start creating pornographic films – with explicit sex – aimed at the female audience. “I have this idea, after all, women like it too, but they often prefer things that are different from what men like. So, maybe I’ll venture down that path yet.”

Until the wish comes true, Lipinska she is the director of the movies’ sex scenes, which may not be explicit, but are quite risqué. “Imagining something and putting it into a book is no longer easy. Putting it into a movie is even harder, because you can’t just let your imagination take you.”

To have all the sexual sequences the way they were imagined, the author rehearsed the positions with Tomasz Mandes. “There are up to 30 people on the set, so we show exactly how the actors will look. Hence, the person responsible for the microphone already knows where it has to be, as well as the camera and the cinematographer. This is the gimmick of the film, it has to be well done.”

“Then, with the actors on set, everyone is very focused and with as few people as possible in the place, because they have to feel comfortable. They wear some protection, but at the same time, they’re naked. Also, they’re there to show the most private thing in their lives, which is sex.”

third book

Initially, literary works were divided into only two parts, the first and second book. However, under the influence of one of her best friends, Lipinska changed the course of history.

“The end of the second title, ‘365 days: Today’, was totally different. In the end, Laura woke up and everything she had lived through was a dream. And when my friend, Ana, read the book a few years ago, she called me at 4 am to curse me. I answered her screaming, I was worried. She said she hated me and would never speak to me again if I ended the story like that.”

The day after the call, the author contacted her friend again and, as they talked about the text, she realized that it was necessary to change the course of the narrative. “That’s why, at the beginning of the book, I thank my parents and Ana.”