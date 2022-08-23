In addition to leaving Jornal Nacional unscathed, Bolsonaro punches Globo without touching it – 08/23/2022

Bolsonaro obtained in the interview with Jornal Nacional two feats. He emerged unscathed from the clash with William Bonner and Renata Vasconcelos. And he delivered an unprecedented punch in boxing. He punched Grupo Globo without touching it. In rehearsed gestures, the captain waved his hands open in front of the cameras. He held a glue stick in his left hand. On it were the names of three countries —Nicaragua, Argentina and Colombia— and of one person: Dario Messer, the “money changer of money changers.”

Bolsonaro needed no glue to remember the three countries he included in the “red wave” sweeping the continent. They were just annotated to make the glue more eye-catching. It was Messer that the interviewee wanted to highlight, as if inviting the viewer to Google his name. This was combined with his son Carlos Bolsonaro, manager of the gear that industrializes Bolsonarist hatred.

Pilled on Lava Jato, Dario Messer made a plea bargain in 2020. He said he had transferred dollars in cash to the Marinho family in the 1990s. In a note, the owners of Grupo Globo denied having carried out foreign exchange operations in the clandestine market. Citing him, Bolsonaro would embitter the backlash of a formal denial. Displayed surreptitiously, the slander won the social networks with no response.

Aside from the blow below the waistline, Bolsonaro went through the 40 minutes of the interview dodging the jabs Bonner and Renata with the usual dodges: lies, half-truths and manipulations. Invited to make a commitment to accept the result of the polls, he said that he would respect it, if the elections were “clean”. He means: he will only tolerate his own victory. He denied the offenses amSupreme Court officials, even having called one a “scoundrel” and the other a “son of a bitch“. Fabled about quite environment, outsourced blame on the economy, classified the coup of its devotees as “freedom of expression”, tortured vaccines and defended chloroquine.

Urged to review the absurd statements about the pandemic, Bolsonaro preferred to continue ignoring the more than 680,000 autopsies rather than making a self-criticism. Chased by Renata with the imitation of a breathless Covid patient, the captain was on the verge of losing his cool. He held back the momentum.

Overall, Bolsonaro lied and deflected with respect and sobriety. In other words, he sounded on the Jornal Nacional bench as if he were completely out of his mind. And he even boasts that he went to the interview with no training! He said nothing capable of seducing crowds of poor voters or former Bolsonaristas. undecided. Nor did he steal Lula’s votes, spared throughout the interview. But it is certain that, despite the pot-banging, he did not lose votes with the interview. Something that, for a precarious president, is a great achievement.