In new target price, Itaú BBA says share may rise 27.8%

O Itaú BBA raised the target price for the stock Bank of Brazil (BAAS3), from R$44 at the end of this year to R$53 at the end of 2023, according to a report signed by Pedro Leduc and team.

The bank assessed the stock “is still cheap” as it trades at a multiple of 3.4 times its projected 2023 P/E and a dividend yield of 13%.

According to analysts, the Bank of Brazil it has a discount of around 50% for other Brazilian banks – which, in their opinion, would be barely justified by the fundamentals.

Banco do Brasil earnings review

Itaú BBA increased its 2022 and 2023 net income estimates by 16% and 24%, respectively – which should imply a return on equity (ROE) of around 20%.

The new estimates are released after the institution reported a net profit of R$ 7.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a jump of 54.8% on an annual basis and above what analysts expected.

For Itaú BBA, it was one of the strongest quarters ever. “We don’t think it will stop there,” the institution said.

“We expect revenue to accelerate in the second half and into 2023, with credit repricing and sustainable market results,” the analysts said.

For Itaú BBA, provisioning expenses are expected to increase only modestly this year and in line with the loan portfolio in 2023.

“The quest for efficiency is really built in and its effects will likely be seen again next year,” he commented.

The bank assessed that the greater the political risk on the stock should not be ignored, but said it believed the factor was “well priced.”

“The stock has yet to reclassify from the lows despite its massive earnings revisions,” he said. “BBAS3 is our first choice among the Brazilian banks we cover”.

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and gain access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and lots of interactivity, such as: a summary of the main news of the day on Minute Money TimesO Money Times Replyin which our journalists ask questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more… Click here and follow our profile now!