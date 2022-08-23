In ‘Pantanal’, Irma gets closer to José Lucas and has a supernatural vision after the disappearance of Trindade

Even shaken after the disappearance of Trindade (Gabriel Sater), Irma (Camila Morgado) returns to look with ulterior motives at José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), in “Pantanal”. Attentive, Mariana (Selma Egrei) notices that her daughter likes to be next to the pawn.

Trindade, Irma and José Lucas: love triangle Photo: Fábio Rocha/Rede Globo/Disclosure

Still in the next chapters of the novel, Jove’s aunt (Jesuita Barbosa) will live busy moments. She will see an old man in the photo that Jove took of Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) and will be worried. “Did you see that?! I saw an Old Man, Mom… Right here in this photo. How strange…”, Irma will say, frightened by her new supernatural gifts: “It wasn’t in my head… I know a lot well what I saw. Trindade swore he saw the Velho do Rio, there… And I had the impression that I had seen him too”.

Pregnant, the redhead will live yet another supernatural experience. Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will return in a mysterious way to help his “princess” in childbirth. The viola player will not be seen by anyone, but he will play a key role in bringing your child into the world. Without enough contraction to have the baby, Irma, who senses the pawn’s presence, comes to a point between life and death.

At this moment, he appears beside the bed, with his hand on the redhead’s belly. In addition to calming her down, Trindade will ask her to let the boy be born. “I’m here, Irma… I’m here to put an end to this torment of ours once and for all”, he will say.

