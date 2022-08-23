“In peace and without fear”; Simone wastes no time and announces date of return to the stage after separation from Simaria

Last Thursday (18), the singers Simone and Simaria confirmed the rumors and announced the end of the country duo, through a note published on the official profile on Instagram. According to published information, they will continue on the music scene, but in solo careers. For now, Simone will fulfill the duo’s commitments.

This Monday (22), she left the fans very agitated. That’s because she announced the date of her return to the stage. The singer, who ruled out pursuing a gospel career, opened a question box on her Instagram profile and took the opportunity to answer when she will do her first solo show.

“When are you going to sing again?”asked a follower. “October”, she revealed, without giving more details about her solo career. In addition, the singer also revealed that, with the end of the duo, she will use the stage name of Simone Mendes.

Finally, Simone continued to answer other questions from fans. She made a point of reaching out to her followers to highlight her love for music. “[Meu coração] You are at peace and without fear. I just love to sing and I will continue to do what I love.”concluded the artist.