In recovery, Chiquinho Scarpa comments on the six surgeries and the more than 100 days he faced in the ICU

Chiquinho Scarpa gave an interview to “Domingo Espetacular” where he talked about the recovery process after being hospitalized for five months for a series of health problems

Chiquinho Scarpa is recovering at home from the five months he spent in the Sírio Libanês hospital in São Paulo. The 70-year-old businessman underwent six surgeries and came to stay more than 100 days in the ICU due to a series of health problems. He was discharged last month and opened his heart in an interview with “Domingo Espetacular”, from RecordTV, last night (21).

“I lost 8 kg of muscle mass and that’s hard to get back“, reported the playboy, known as Conde, during the chat to the São Paulo station. He explained that the problems started with a simple urinary infection, which, in fact, was diverticulitis. The situation worsened when there was bladder adhesion.

Because of all the surgeries he’s had, Chiquinho said he was between life and death in the hospital and to this day feel the effects of health problems. “I’m in a lot of pain. I can’t even get up right. The pain comes and goes,” said he, who is undergoing physical therapy to regain muscle mass and movements *which* he lost in the period of hospitalization.

Struggle to resume everyday life

About the fight to get back in shape, Chiquinho commented: “I do everything I used to do, only with very low weight. So, weight training, instead of lifting a weight of 30 kg, I use a weight of 2 kg. Gotta take it slow to make this recovery. It will take a while, but I’ll get there.”

Regarding his personal life, the businessman said he was single.. “There’s no girlfriend who can stand being in the hospital. The girlfriends are on vacation and I’m here, free and single, waiting for me to heal so I can get back into action,” he joked, who commented on his heritage: “My heritage they are my two sisters. I wanted to make a will so that my property would stay with them”.