in SEPTEMBER, payment will be EARLY? See the AMOUNT and NEW PAYMENT DATES

Payment closed! O Brazil Aid 2022 of the month of August had its Calendar closed this Monday (22/08). Now, the expectation revolves around the deposit for the month of September.

That’s because all enrolled in the Aid Brazil 2022 have already received installments, which were or from BRL 600 (minimum installment) or BRL 710 (Gas Allowance).

In this way, with the payment closed in August, those registered in the Family Scholarship want to clear some doubts.

All because this month the federal government changed the value of minimum installment of Aid Brazil (from R$400 to R$600), as well as the payment dates.

EARLY BRAZIL AID

This month, the government chose to anticipate the payment of aid Brazil. Traditionally, the Bolsa Família deposit takes place in the second fortnight of each month.

However, in August, the payment, Auxílio Brasil was brought forward to the beginning of the period. Thus, the beneficiaries begin to receive the amounts BRL 600 or BRL 710.

Since the 9th of August, the amount has been deposited in the accounts of the BOX HAS of each registered in Auxílio Brasil. The last group that is entitled to receive Aid Brazil was awarded today, Monday (22)

HOW WILL THE AID BRAZIL SEPTEMBER BE? WILL I RECEIVE R$400 OR R$600?



From this month on, any and all registered with Aid Brazil will receive at least the value of BRL 600.

The electoral period ended guaranteeing beneficiaries the payment of this monthly installment until December 2022. In January, the amount drops to BRL 400 again.

GAS ALLOWANCE PAYMENT

O gas ticket – benefit deposited every 2 months – was also deposited in August. In that month, the share of Gas Allowance was BRL 110.

CALENDAR AID BRAZIL AUGUST

.



Calendar Assistance Brazil August 2022 – REPRODUCTION / FEDERAL GOVERNMENT



CALENDAR AUXÍLIO BRAZIL SEPTEMBER; LATEST NEWS

The government has not yet confirmed the Aid Brazil calendar for September. The new dates with payments scheduled for the next month must be confirmed in the last days of August.

according to latest news from Auxílio Brasil 2022September payment must not be made in advance.

