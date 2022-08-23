In the week of the launch, Palmeiras shows details of the third kit; watch video

On Monday afternoon, the palm trees released small details of the third kit, which will be released on Friday, the day the club turns 108.

In the launch teaser, the focus is on the slogan “Green is everything. Green or nothing”, which already indicated the shirt in the colors of the club. The uniform will have shades of light green by the short excerpt published by the club on social networks.

He knows how to be from Palmeiras and show off his tradition. In fact it is 𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗗𝗘, because #VerdeÉTudo! #GreenOrNothing! On August 26th, our story will have another chapter with a new cloak 🟢#AvantiPalestra @pumabrasil 🐷/😼 pic.twitter.com/in9JrZTwFQ — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) August 22, 2022

A supplier of sports equipment to Palmeiras, Puma has already started pre-selling the material on its website. In the introductory text, the campaign highlights the colors of the club.

“August 26, 2022 will dawn greener with the new THIRD mantle of Verdão. Green is everything! Everything is green, with the race that runs in the veins of every Palmeirense fan. Our blood is green, our soul is green, our cloak is even greener. It’s green or nothing,” the text reads.

New in relation to previous years, the shirt of the player category will be sold for R$ 399.90. The male and female versions are priced at R$ 299.90. The children’s model will cost R$ 269.90.

Puma has been the supplier of equipment for Palmeiras since 2019. Alviverde is the only club in Brazil that has Puma as a supplier of sports equipment. In June last year, both renewed their contract until 2024.

